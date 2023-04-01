Violent Tornadoes Rip Through US As Parts Of Indiana, Kentucky And Ohio Brace For Impact

Massive tornadoes ripped through the US states of Tennessee, Iowa, Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi and Wisconsin, leaving behind a trail of destruction. In parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio, a new tornado watch has been issued until 5 am EDT, as per the Storm Prediction Center.

Affected regions are likely to witness several tornadoes, heavy hail, and wind gusts of up to 70 mph. The weather event has led to power outages in almost 300,000 homes across central US, according to CNN. The highest number of electricity disruptions have been reported in Illinois, where over 100,000 customers are without power.

In Arkansas, 69,000 outages have been reported while 33,205 were seen in Indiana. Furthermore, states like Tennessee, Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri, and Michigan have experienced 25,204, 25,048, 13,627, 16,580, and 10,863 outages, respectively. Deaths have also been reported as a result of the tornadoes.

At least 3 dead, 5 injured in Arkansas and Tennessee respectively

In Arkansas, at least two people have died in Wynne and one in North Little Rock. Taking to Twitter, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote: "Significant damage has occurred in Central Arkansas. I’m in constant communication with AR State Police and @AR_Emergencies who are working with local law enforcement to assist anyone injured." Sanders also expressed concern for those impacted by the storm, and emphasised that the people of Arkansas must " stay weather aware as storms are continuing to move through."

Significant damage has occurred in Central Arkansas. I’m in constant communication with AR State Police and @AR_Emergencies who are working with local law enforcement to assist anyone injured. Praying for all those who were and remain in the path of this storm.



Arkansans must… — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 31, 2023

In Tennessee's Covington city, five people have been seeking hospital care after a tornado touched down and made the city what the Covington Police Department called "impassable". “Please stay home, Do not drive around looking. Power lines are down. We are trying to get cleaned up," said Covington Mayor Jan Hensley in a social media post.