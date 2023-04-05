One of the unique features of the United States political system is that any natural-born citizen who is at least 35 years old and has been a resident of the country for at least 14 years can run for president. Unlike other countries where only established politicians or members of a specific party can compete for the highest office, the US presidency is open to anyone who meets these constitutional requirements.

This means that ordinary citizens, celebrities, businesspeople, and activists alike can potentially launch a campaign for the presidency, making the race for the White House a "truly democratic process". This has led to the public highlighting various names, usually celebrities who would, according to them, do a brilliant job in the Oval office. The names include former first lady Michelle Obama, and other celebrities and billionaires like Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tom Hanks, Kanye West, Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Tucker Carlson, Mark Cuban, Warren Buffet and many more.

The most spotlighted personality, without doubt, has been former first lady Michelle Obama.

Michelle Obama, the first African-American first lady of the United States

Michelle Obama is an immensely popular figure in the United States, known for her intelligence, grace, and strong advocacy for important causes such as education, health, and women's rights. As the former First Lady of the United States, she played a pivotal role in shaping the country's political and cultural landscape, and remains an influential public figure even after leaving the White House.

Throughout her time as the first lady, Michelle Obama's popularity only continued to grow, with many Americans looking up to her as a role model and champion for important issues. Her efforts to improve access to healthy food and promote physical fitness through the "Let's Move" initiative earned widespread praise, while her advocacy for girls' education through the "Let Girls Learn" initiative helped to raise awareness about the challenges that girls face around the world.

If Michelle Obama were to run for and win the US presidential elections, she would become the first female president in US history, and the first African American woman to hold the office. Michelle Obama is a well-known figure and public speaker who has been active in various philanthropic causes, including health, education, and social justice. As the First Lady during her husband Barack Obama's presidency, Michelle Obama has demonstrated her ability to connect with the public, particularly young people, and has been a strong advocate for issues such as healthy living and education.

Oprah Winfrey, philanthropist

Oprah Winfrey is an American media executive, talk show host, actress, producer, and philanthropist. She is widely regarded as one of the most influential women in the world and has been named as one of the most powerful people in the entertainment industry. With her widely popular and long-running talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, she became a household name and one of the most recognisable figures in the US.

Winfrey has also been an active philanthropist, donating millions of dollars to various charitable causes, including education and disaster relief efforts. She has been an advocate for several social and political issues, including women's rights, child abuse, and LGBTQ+ rights.

There have been speculations in the past about Winfrey running for political office, including the US presidency. While she has never officially announced her candidacy, she has expressed her interest in public service and has supported various political campaigns and initiatives.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson were to run for president of the United States, it would likely generate significant attention and excitement from the American public. Johnson, who is known for his successful career as a professional wrestler, actor, and producer, has amassed a huge following and enjoys immense popularity in the country. He is often seen as a charismatic, affable figure who embodies the American Dream through his rags-to-riches story.

If Johnson were to launch a presidential campaign, he would likely draw a diverse and passionate coalition of supporters, including young voters, working-class Americans, and people of color. His celebrity status would also give him a significant advantage in terms of name recognition and media coverage, which are crucial factors in modern-day political campaigns.

Tom Hanks, legendary Hollywood actor

Tom Hanks is a highly respected actor, producer, and director in Hollywood, known for his iconic roles in movies like Forrest Gump, Cast Away, and Saving Private Ryan. Over the years, Hanks has become a beloved figure to many Americans, known for his affable personality and everyman charm.

In recent years, there has been speculation about whether Hanks would consider running for political office, with some suggesting that he could be a potential candidate for the presidency. While Hanks has not expressed any official interest in running for office, his popularity and reputation have led some to believe that he could be a successful politician if he chose to pursue that path.

Hanks has been an outspoken advocate for various social causes, including supporting veterans and their families, and he has also been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump. While he has not announced any political ambitions, his name has been floated by some as a possible candidate for the Democratic Party in future elections. Only time will tell if Hanks will ever choose to pursue a career in politics, but his popularity and charisma make him a potentially strong contender.

Joe Rogan, podcast host

Joe Rogan is a popular comedian, actor, and podcast host who has expressed interest in politics and has been mentioned by some as a potential candidate for political office. Rogan's podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience", is one of the most popular in the world, and he has interviewed numerous politicians and public figures on the show.

He has also made controversial statements in the past, including expressing skepticism about some COVID-19 vaccines and promoting conspiracy theories. While Rogan has not announced any plans to run for office, his popularity and influence in the world of entertainment and media have led some to speculate about his potential as a political candidate.

Billionaires Elon Musk, Bill Gates & Warren Buffet

Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffet are some of the most successful and influential figures in modern business and technology. While they have each achieved tremendous success in their respective fields, the question of whether they could transition those skills to politics and governance is a matter of debate.

Some may argue that their success and expertise in business and innovation could translate well to leadership in government, while others may have concerns about their lack of experience in political leadership or policy-making. Ultimately, the decision of whether to run for office and the success of their campaign would depend on various factors, including their popularity, political views, and ability to connect with voters.

Kanye West, American rapper

Kanye West, the Grammy award-winning rapper, producer, and fashion designer, announced his candidacy for the US presidential election in July 2020. He launched his campaign under the "Birthday Party" banner, claiming that he is running for the country's highest office to "save America".

West's campaign platform was centered around his Christian faith, family values, and support for police reform. However, his unconventional campaign style and erratic behavior during his presidential bid, including controversial tweets and speeches, raised questions about his fitness for office. Despite gaining some traction and publicity, West's campaign was not taken seriously by many, and he failed to make it onto the ballot in several states.

Individuals who have run for US president with no support

There have been many individuals in the past who have announced their candidacy for the US Presidency despite having little to no political experience or support. Some of the more notable examples include: