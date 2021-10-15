Virgin Galactic Announces Delay In Commercial Spaceflights Until Late 2022

Virgin Galactic, the space tourism company owned by Richard Branson, announced on October 14 that it is delaying the commencement of commercial space tourism service to the fourth quarter of 2022. As per a CNBC report, the company will not be conducting any spaceflight this year as it has begun an extended maintenance period for its spacecraft VSS Unity and carrier aircraft VMS Eve. The announcement came out after Galactic's shared plummeted by 20% in premarket trading today pushing its plans further away from the targeted third quarter of 2022.

Flight test program update: We will begin our planned vehicle enhancement and modification period now, which is designed to improve performance and flight-rate capability for VMS Eve and VSS Unity. #Unity23 will take place upon its completion. Read more; https://t.co/oWC52MypkH pic.twitter.com/oVuJOobNMm — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) October 14, 2021

Company to refurbish Unity 23 before next flight

Instead of focusing on flight launches, Virgin Galactic has planned to refurbish its spacecraft and aircraft carriers under an "enhancement program" from this month itself, which will continue eight to ten months and is expected to end between June and August, reported CNBC. This announcement has also delayed Galactic's Unity 23, a mission for the Italian Air Force, which was scheduled for late September or early October this year.

In their official release today, the company said, "The enhancement program is designed to improve vehicle performance and flight-rate capability for VMS Eve and VSS Unity".

Further detailing their plan, Virgin Galactic revealed that it has been performing routine tests and analyses to update its material properties database. According to the company, this data predicts how materials are expected to perform under certain load and environmental conditions and is used to inform the design and manufacturing enhancements that will support increased flight frequency.

Controversies around Virgin Galactic

While elaborating its plans for the remainder of this year, the company stated that this delay has nothing to do with the controversy that erupted last month in September. Multiple media reports revealed that the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has suspended Galactic's license owing to an investigation to discover the reason behind the spaceplane's deviation from the planned trajectory on July 11.

According to FAA, the spaceflight to the edge-of-the-space went off its stipulated path for a total of 1 minute and 41 seconds. Nearly a minute into the space trip, the flight blared a red warning light from its dashboard, which indicated its off route descent. However, the investigations have now concluded and the company is free to operate.

A report by SpaceNews suggested that Virgin Galactic had earlier announced its maintenance period in August which got delayed by a month owing to the investigations.

Image: Twitter/@RichardBranson/@VirginGalactic