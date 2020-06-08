US: Virginia Democrat To Propose Bill Making It Compulsory For Officers To Identify

With skepticism over the identity of scores of armed forces groups deployed in Washington DC this past week as the US convulsed with social unrest, the Democratic lawmakers are calling for legislation to make it mandatory for officers to identify themselves. As per local reports, the unidentified law enforcement officers with no name tags, no badge numbers, and no emblems were caught operating outside the police chain of command that sparked alarm across DC.

Speaking with press at the state level address, Virginia Democrat Don Beyer, sounded contempt about the "secret" armed officers manning the perimeters around the White House. He said, in the senate, the democratic leaders including the minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn) were drafting a bill that would mandate the law enforcement units to don insignia, nameplates and standard uniforms for identification. It would be illegal for the officers to enter civil disobedience or protests across the US without identifying themselves first according to the proposed bill, he added.

We don’t do secret police in the United States of America.



I will introduce House legislation in the next few days to require uniformed federal officers to identify themselves by wearing badges.



Next step will be working for broad support in the House. More soon. https://t.co/YiIAVCI8Sf — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) June 7, 2020

I went back through our footage, and as you can see here, these guys aren't wearing standard uniforms, and any identifying marks, nameplates or insignia are removed or hidden. Did find this one shield with "corrections" still visible. Story: https://t.co/Alv8xKePmz pic.twitter.com/XQXsBUt6EL — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) June 3, 2020

With Virginia district situated across the Potomac River from Washington DC, the incident has caused a stir as civil liberties groups and Democratic members of Congress raised concerns about the “Trump administration’s deployment” of unidentified law enforcement officials, as per local media reports. On being asked by the protesters and the journalists on protest sites who these officers were and the agency they belonged to, the men with no identifiable markings or badges refused to disclose.

5PM WHITE HOUSE — These are the unidentified DOJ officers holding the perimeter at 15th and H Streets.

They won’t tell the public to whom they report exactly...

It’s generating HUGE frustration here #GeorgeFloyd @WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/GOSbeyplLb — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) June 3, 2020

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn) tweeted, We cannot tolerate American secret police.

Further, in an official statement on the government’s website, he added, "The United States would normally condemn this tactic if used by dictators of other countries, and its use here directly threatens our democracy,"

Murphy said in a statement, Americans have a right to know who is patrolling their streets, and to have recourse if their massive power is misused.

Security forces abusing regimes

With grave constitutional concerns, and officers not identifying relates to a matter of security forces abusing regimes, Virginia Democrat Don Beyer criticized the federal response to the protests and, in part, Attorney General William Barr, as per reports. The incident came to light as over 200 national guard contingents were preparing to leave the states while several hundreds of other national guard troops were instructed to pull out of the state by Washington mayor, Muriel Bowser.

