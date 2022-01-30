Virginia Giuffre's Father Slams Prince Andrew, Calls Him 'victim-blaming Coward'

The father of Virginia Giuffre has slammed Prince Andrew about the allegations he had labelled against his daughter and said, "I’ll see you in court." While speaking to Sunday Mirror, Virginia Giuffre’s dad Sky Roberts slammed the Duke of York and termed him "a victim-blaming coward" and a "bluffer" that had sexually abused a teenager around two decades ago. During the conversation, Sky said he will provide proper and vital evidence against Prince if the second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip would proceed against Virginia in the court.

"If my daughter asks me to stand up in court, I will do it and tell them the truth. She wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t right. I believe in her," Sunday Mirror quoted Sky Robert as saying.

Further, the accuser's dad refuted the claims of Prince Andrew in which he had denied any connection with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. The father of Giuffre reiterated that Andrew had close relations with Maxwell. He accused Andrew of playing a game of bluff, but “doesn’t have a strong hand” and added he doesn’t believe the prince will ever face a prison sentence. "He doesn’t have a strong hand. Do you think my daughter wants to go through this stuff? She has kids. Do you think she wants to go back there, after all, that happened?" the father of the victim told Sky Mirror. "She is doing it because it’s right. It’s ridiculous for him to say that Virginia’s hands are unclean or she has skeletons in her closet, or whatever," added Sky.

Giuffre wants Prince Andrew to 'accept his crime' to settle the case

Earlier on Saturday, Giuffre, a victim of the sex trafficking ring of Jeffrey Epstein, cleared that she will only accept a settlement from Prince Andrew if it "holds him to account". Citing David Boies, the lawyer of Giuffre, the report said she does not want a compromise that would allow the Duke of York to "escape" accountability due to his "position" and "wealth". The lawyer statement came a day after Prince repeatedly told BBC that he had no links with Giuffre and added he had never met her. Replying to the BBC conversation, Boies said that Giuffre would also be unlikely to settle the case outside of court if he persisted to deny meeting her. It is worth mentioning the legal experts had predicted that the Prince would seek a settlement outside the court, however, irrespective of the experts' prediction, Prince announced to face his accuser in court.