Virginia McLaurin, Woman Who Visited Obamas During Black History Month, Dies At 113

Virginia McLaurin dies at the age of 113 at her home in Olney, Maryland. Her news of demise was confirmed by her son Felipe Cardoso (adopted son) on November 14 morning as per the media reports. The official Facebook page also posted that she had been under hospice care for a few days. In February 2016, at the age of 106, she visited the White House for a Black History Month reception. The full-of-life Mclaurin has also danced with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama during a 2016 White House visit. While meeting the former president Obama, Mclaurin said “I didn’t think I’d ever live to see a colored president. I am so happy. I pray for you every day of my life.”

After listening to the heartbreaking news of the Mclaurin, Obama tweeted with a video of dancing with her, "Rest in peace, Virginia. We know you’re up there dancing." In the video, viewers witnessed the excitement and energy of Mclaurin while performing. The Twitter users reacted with mixed emotions of love, sadness, and condolence messages on the post. Many of the users wrote," Rest in peace, such a lovely soul." One of the users wrote, "Her positive energy lives on!"

Rest in peace, Virginia. We know you’re up there dancing. pic.twitter.com/y31XQ8MdPC — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 15, 2022

The journey of Virginia McLaurin

The centenarian was born in Cheraw, South Carolina, in 1909 and then moved to Washington DC, US in 1941 where she lived for decades. She has volunteered in classrooms and been in service of foster grandparents. Mclaurin, who has lived through 20 United States' presidents, uploaded a Youtube Video in 2014 in which she shared that she would love to meet the country’s first Black first family but was unaware if it would be possible or not. As per the archived blog post of the White House, an acquaintance, named Deborah Menkart, of Mclaurin approached the white house and shared her volunteer work throughout DC and her only wish to visit the White House which was fulfilled in February 2016. During the meet, thrilled Mclaurin said "I am so happy. A Black president. A Black wife. And I’m here to celebrate Black history.”