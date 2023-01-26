Virginia School Ignored Warnings That 6-year-old Has Gun Before Shooting Teacher: Lawyer

The Virginia school teacher who was shot by a six-year-old student warned her loved ones that the boy was armed and the school officials were failing to address the issue. A source close to the Virginia teacher told NBC News that she sent a text to her family an hour before she was shot on January 6. Abigail Zwerner sent the text saying that the six-year-old student has a gun in his backpack and the administrators at Richneck Elementary School, were not helping. The latest development came after it was reported that the chief superintendent of the school was fired after the incident.

“She was frustrated because she was trying to get help with this child, for this child, and then when she needed help, no one was coming," the source told NBC. However, a spokesperson for the public School, on the other hand, assured the media that the matter is being investigated thoroughly.

Teacher’s lawyer plans to sue district school

A lawyer representing the Virginia school teacher said the school administrator was warned thrice that the boy may have a gun. The warnings included a request to search the boy and a complaint from a fellow student that the boy had shown his gun to him, BBC reported the lawyer as saying.

The announcement of the lawsuit came the day the school board voted to remove the chief superintendent, George Parker, for negligence. The votes came 5-1 in favour of Parker’s removal and the superintendent was given a severance package as well.

According to ABC News, the Virginia teacher sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

Diane Toscano, the teacher's lawyer said on Wednesday that a bullet remains were lodged in her body. “This should have never happened. It was preventable and thank God Abby is alive. But had the school administrators acted in the interest of their teachers and their students, Abby would not have sustained a gunshot wound to the chest," the lawyer said at a press conference on Wednesday. “She is now home recovering, but the road to recovery will be long," the lawyer added.