Virginia Woman Discovers 'cool Streak' On Nail Is Rare Form Of Skin Cancer

A woman who was amused after she discovered her 'cool streak' that had grown on her fingernail for 10 years is a killer sign. A video of a woman from Virginia went viral on TikTok after her story “blew up” as viewers frantically checked their own nails for the killer sign. Maria Sylvia, a woman from the US, informed that she first noticed the mark on her nail in 2012 when it was pale and the borders were soft, Newsweek reported.

In a video posted on TikTok on March 15, Maria Sylvia was seen revealing her unusual diagnosis, which ended up going viral garnering more than 15 million views at the time of writing. Sylvia, who currently lives in Washington D.C., told Newsweek that she first noticed the streak on her thumb when she was 16-years-old. "Me: Having this for 10 years, thinking it was a cool streak in my nail", she captioned a picture of her thumb in the clip. 'It's cancer.'

‼️GRAPHIC‼️ These are the photos of my thumb, four days after surgery. They’ve removed my nail bed & a portion around it in order to remove the subungual melanoma: pic.twitter.com/RTwueEiDxw — iNvrFoundWaldo (@iNvrFoundWaldo) March 16, 2022

How did Maria discover the rare form of cancer?

According to Newsweek, Sylvia shared a photo from December 2012, when she first noticed the streak, pointing out that it was fainter and she didn't think much of it. She believed it got darker over the course of a year, though she admitted she doesn't really remember because it was so long ago. "I had seen doctors. I was in and out of doctors' all the time. I was an athlete, so I was getting physicals every year", she said. 'No one really noticed it until one time a doctor did notice it", she added.

Moreover, she said, "This was probably circa 2014, and they were like, "Oh, that's odd, but you don't really fit the demographics, so if it just grows any bigger go and see a doctor." So, of course, by then, I am pretty sure that it has already grown to its fullest extent". Sylvia added, "I didn't have any pain with it, so I just figured it was a mole because that's what they told me, that it was most likely a mole in my nailbed", reported Newsweek.

However, Thousands of viewers commented on her post, prompting her to share a series of follow-ups detailing her biopsy and diagnosis. Sylvia shared a photo from December 2012, when she first noticed the streak, pointing out that it was fainter and she didn't think much of it. In late January Sylvia found that she had subungual melanoma.

What is Subungual Melanoma?

Subungual melanoma is a serious type of skin cancer that occurs in the skin under your nails. Subungual melanomas are rare, seen in only 0.07% to 3.5% of the people in the world who have melanoma. But these melanomas can spread to other parts of your body and cause death. Because they are so rare and life-threatening, it is important to learn how to identify subungual melanomas and get treatment as early as possible.

