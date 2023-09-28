Former US Ambassador to UN and GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley lambasted biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy over his TikTok post at the second Republican debate. The war of words between the two Republican leaders broke out after Ramaswamy defended his decision to post a TikTok with YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul, the New York Post reported. When asked about Ramswamy using the social media platform despite the looming national security concerns, the bio-tech entrepreneur insisted that social media is the best tool for the Republican party to reach young voters.

“There’s exactly one person in the Republican Party which talks a big game about reaching young people, and that’s me,” the 38-year-old boasted. This attracted wrath from the former South Carolina Governor, who eventually went on to question Ramaswamy’s intelligence. “TikTok is one of the most dangerous social media assets that we could have,” Haley fired back when it was her turn. “Honestly, every time I hear you I feel a little bit dumber,” she chided.

Haley went on to briefly touch on the national security concerns surrounding the social media platform and its ties with the Chinese Communist Party. However, Ramaswamy countered her attack urging the GOP hopeful to not hurl personal insults. “We will be better served as a Republican Party if we’re not sitting here hurling personal insults and actually having a legitimate debate about policy,” Ramaswamy avered. Amid the chaos, Ramaswamy’s association with China became one of the key highlights of the second presidential debate.

Tim Scott attacks Ramaswamy’s business ties with China

Throughout the debate, Ramaswamy became the punching bag for South Carolina Senator Tim Scott. The Senator bashed Ramaswamy over his previous business ties to China. Scott brought up Ramaswamy’s previous business dealings in China with the biotechnology firm he founded. The South Carolina senator started off his attack by referencing Ramaswamy’s remarks that other candidates were "bought and paid for" in the last Republican debate. "I thought about that for a little while, and said, you know, I can't imagine how you could see that knowing that you were just in business with the Chinese Communist Party and the same people that funded Hunter Biden millions of dollars was a partner of yours as well,” Scott remarked.

Calling Scott’s proclamation “nonsense” Ramaswamy argues that his business entered the Chinese market along with other American businesses. “When every other CEO expanded into the Chinese market, you know what I did with my first company? We opened a subsidiary in China. But you know what I did that was different from every other company? We got the hell out of there,” Ramaswamy said. The tech entrepreneur later defended his past business dealings with China Admitting that he did business with China, Ramaswamy told CNN that “it was not a mistake. "I'll admit mistakes, but that's not a mistake because every American CEO was expanding into China and I was among them," the Republican candidate avered.

GOP rivals corner Ramaswamy over Russia-Ukriane war

During the second debate, GOP rivals cornered Ramaswamy for his stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. During the debate Ramaswamy took similar stance to former US President Donald Trump which many candidates believed was sympathetic to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We have to level with the American people on this issue,” the 38-year-old multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur said.“Just because (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is an evil dictator does not mean that Ukraine is good. This is a country that has banned 11 opposition parties," he added.

The remarks by the young politician did not sit well with former US Vice President Mike Pence. “Vivek, if you let Putin have Ukraine, that's a green light to China to take Taiwan. Peace comes through strength,” Pence avered. Haley continued with his snide remarks, throwing punches at Ramaswamy. “A win for Russia is a win for China,” she said. Ramaswamy rejected all the assertions and inisited that by isolating Russia, the US is "throwing Moscow to Beijing's arm". “China is the real enemy. We are driving Russia further into China's arms. We need a reasonable peace plan to end this, this is a country whose president just last week was hailing a Nazi in his own ranks," he said.