Russian President Vladimir Putin “personally authorized” his intelligence spies to support “mentally unstable” Donald Trump in his bid to become US president in 2016, a leaked document accessed by The Guardian Newspaper purportedly from the Kremlin, stated on Thursday. Moscow’s leader asked at least three spy agencies to use “every possible force” to ensure that there were effective strategies and efforts in place to secure the former US commander-in-chief Donald Trump’s victory in the 2017 US elections, revealed the document, where officials that spoke on condition of anonymity cited a secretive meeting of the Russian National Security Council held at an undisclosed location in Moscow.

The document allegedly carried Russian President Vladimir Putin’s signature and described the ‘high level’ intelligence meeting as held on January 22, 2016, just 9 months ahead of the US presidential election that proved to be a victory for the republicans. “Trump’s entry into the White House would bring “social unrest” to the United States and weaken his negotiating position,” the content of the document obtained by Guardian broadcaster read. That year, trump who was a Republican candidate hopeful of the Presidency went on to defeat his rival, the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. For several years after that, the Trump-Russia alleged collusion hit the headlines on the front pages of the American newspapers. An independent inquiry was led into the Trump-Russia affair by the ex-director of the FBI Robert Mueller, where he laid out 10 instances of obstructed justice by the former US leader. The infamous Mueller report, although, did exonerate the US president.

On July 15, the Kremlin papers smashed the years-long conspiracy stating that the Russian leader directed a secret spy agency operation that sought joint efforts of Moscow’s spy chiefs and senior ministers, helped Donald Trump grab the landslide victory. “They [Russians] agreed a Trump White House would help them secure Moscow’s strategic objectives, among them ‘social turmoil’ in the US and a weakening of the American president’s negotiating position,” reported the newspaper on Thursday, backing its claims on the leaked decree. It goes on to state that Trump at this point was a frontrunner in the nomination race but it was Putin’s “experts department” that changed the rules to the political game.

In a separate explosive claim, The Guardian reported that the “Western intelligence agencies have been aware of the documents for some months and to have carefully examined them.” These papers, it added, were seen by the Guardian reporters, and rather represent a serious and highly unusual leak. Furthermore, the outlet claimed that it verified the authenticity of the classified document titled “No 32-04 \ vd” with independent experts, and “every single detail comes across as accurate.”

It described Donald Trump as “perspektivny” in the Russian language that translates to “most promising candidate” from the Kremlin’s point of view. It goes on to draft the psychological description of the former US president calling him an “impulsive, mentally unstable and unbalanced individual who suffers from an inferiority complex.”

'Moscow has 'compromising intelligence material' on US: Paper

The paper mentions that Moscow owns “kompromat’ or the compromising intelligence on “future US leader” which the officials were able to get their hands on during Trump’s earlier “non-official visits to Russian Federation territory”. “Trump win will definitely lead to the destabilization of the US’s sociopolitical system,” it reads, adding that it “favours Russia’s theoretical political scenario”. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov when contacted, dismissed the document as “a great pulp fiction”.