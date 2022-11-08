Voting For Midterm Elections Begins In The US As GOP, Democrats Lock Horns

The day of the midterm elections has come to the horizon in the United States, after weeks of back-and-forth campaigns by the Democrats and the Republicans. On Tuesday, the US went to polls in all 50 states in an election where stakes are high and times are unprecedented.

While the polls have posed fears of disruptions, especially at the sites of tally, election officials remain prepared to handle whatever will be thrown their way after two years of former President Donald Trump and his allies fuelling misinformation and conspiracies about voter fraud. This continues to impact elections today, with a drop in the overall confidence of the public.

Despite 2022 not being a presidential year in the US, citizens have lined up at poll stations even before dawn in states like Virginia and New York, with nearly 44.5 million people have already cast their votes in the national election, according to the Associated Press.

US goes to polls for midterms

As polls open, Democrats fear poor results and loosening their control over the US House and Senate. Earlier on Monday, US President Joe Biden, while heading to the White House, stated that he believes the Democrats would keep the Senate, but also accepted that the “House is tougher.”

On the other hand, the GOP remains hopeful for promising results as they propagate messages on fuel prices, the economy, and crime as the US witnesses inflation and a rise in violence. What has made Republicans confident about their prospects is the high possibility that citizens will most likely keep in mind the POTUS’ performance while voting, not the Supreme Court to reverse Roe v Wade, a landmark judgement in June that has since dialled down.

In this year’s election, voters will also be electing Governors in most of the states, which could directly impact election laws when the next president comes to power. The outcome of the national election is still hazy for now, and the Democrats and Republicans could either collaboratively control the House and Senate, or one political party could take over both chambers.

One of the most crucial things at stake is who will regain control and impact appointments of Cabinet members and attorneys going forward. The only thing that remains unchanged irrespective of the outcome is the United States' incumbent president Joe Biden, who will retain his veto power.