Wakanda Features As US Trade Partner; Its Removal From The List Prompts Trade War Jokes

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday removed Wakanda from the list of free trade partners. The unusual list was first spotted by Francis Tseng, a new york-based software engineer who was looking up agricultural tariffs for a fellowship that he was applying for. The department's online tariff tracker hosted a detailed list of goods the two nations apparently traded, including ducks, donkeys, and dairy cows.

Not meant for public

Speaking to international media Tseng said that when he first saw Wakanda on the list, he got really confused. He thought he misremembered the country from the movie and got it confused with something else.

After it was removed Tsend also wrote that it has been removed from the list guessing that the US is in a trade war with them as well. USDA spokesperson clarified that the kingdom of Wakanda was added to the list accidentally during a staff test. The fictional nation was removed soon from the list after US media first, prompting jokes that the country has started a trade war.

Wakanda is listed as a US free trade partner on the USDA website?? pic.twitter.com/xcq1OFTIPh — Francis Tseng (@frnsys) December 18, 2019

The kingdom of Wakanda is a fictional country created by Marvel comics located in Sub-Saharan Africa and serves as the home of superhero Black Panther. After featuring in comic books it made its Hollywood debut in 2018 blockbuster Black Panther.

