Wall Street Billionaire Leon Black Accused Of Flying Russian Model To Epstein's Home

A Russian model has accused Wall Street billionaire Leon Black of flying her to Florida to indulge in sex acts with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein without her consent. As per Business Insider report, Guzel Ganieva claimed in an amended complaint in New York’s supreme court on Monday that the former Apollo Global management CEO repeatedly referred to Epstein as his “best friend.” The recent filing is the latest in a defamation lawsuit that was first brought by Ganieva back in June.

In an emailed statement to Insider, Black’s lawyer Danya Perry said that “just like her June complaint, Ms Ganieva's story today is demonstrably and transparently false and betrays her willingness to say anything and fabricate a story in the hope that something will stick." The Wall Street billionaire has previously described a “limited friendship” with the convicted sex offender that was reportedly confined to only personal finance matters, stated New York Times citing a July 2019 letter from Black to investors.

According to Ganieva’s court filing, Black invited her to lunch in Manhattan in October 2008 before informing the Russian model that they would be flying to Florida to meet with an unnamed friend. Following this, both Black and Ganieva boarded a private plane and flew to Palm Beach.

Ganieva accused Black of sexual abuse

As per the Vanity Fair report, Ganieva has also alleged that Black defamed her when he publicly denied her claims that he “sexually harassed and abused” her and also pressurised to sign a nondisclosure agreement and paid money to keep her mouth shut. Black has previously told Bloomberg in April that he “foolishly had a consensual affair” with the Russian model but has categorically denied abusing her.

Ganieva’s original lawsuit, which has now been amended, had provided graphic allegations that Black raped her in 2014 and that the former Apollo Global management CEO possesses a “violent, abusive, predatory, vindictive and brutal side…that he has shielded from public view for decades.” In July, Black’s lawyer had reportedly filed a 52-page response to Ganieva’s lawsuit and called it a “work of fiction.”

The billionaire’s lawyers also stated that the Russian model had extorted Black and mysteriously indicated that she is working for “a third party who might wish Mr Black ill.” Meanwhile, Vanity Fair has quoted that Ganieva’s attorney Jeanne Christensen saying that “If Black believes that his billions will allow him to escape liability for his ruthless treatment of Guzel Ganieva, he is sorely mistaken.”

IMAGE: AP/Twitter