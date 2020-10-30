Walmart Removes Guns And Ammunition From Sales Floor Over 'civil Unrest' Concerns

Walmart has pulled guns and ammunition from display in thousands of stores ahead of the US elections amid concerns of “civil unrest”. While customers will be able to purchase guns and ammunition on request, the firearms won’t be on the sales floor for an unknown period of time. The retail giant said in a statement that the stores have removed firearms and ammunition as a precaution for the safety of associates and customers.

"These items do remain available for purchase by customers,” the company said in a statement.

The decision to remove firearms comes days after a shooting in Philadelphia, followed by protests that witnessed looting in some shops. Walter Wallace Jr., an African-American, was shot dead by police in Philadelphia after he emerged from a house with a knife. The family says that Wallace Jr. was suffering from a mental health condition.

“I understand he had a knife, but that does not give you carte blanche to execute a man, quite frankly," family’s lawyer Shaka Johnson told reporters at a news conference outside Philadelphia City Hall. “What other than death did you intend when you shoot a man - each officer - seven times apiece?"

Trump blames Democrats

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has blamed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for the police shooting and condemned the former vice-president for not sufficiently denouncing the rioting. Trump accused the Philadelphia mayor, saying, whoever allowed the people to riot and loot the streets and didn’t stop them has done “a horrible thing.” Violent unrests have injured close to 30 officers and led to dozens of arrests according to sources of Associated Press.

Trump’s re-election campaign has found support in law enforcement agencies and police union after he threw his weight behind them against calls for police reforms. Trump has also not been in favour of stricter gun laws and had said that he would veto a House-passed bill aimed at expanding background checks for gun purchases.

(With AP inputs)