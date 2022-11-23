Walmart 'shocked' By Shooting At Its Virginia Store Allegedly Committed By Its Employee

The US has witnessed another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia. The gunman killed seven people and he himself has died as well. According to a statement from Mark Solesky, who is the Chesapeake Police Chief, the gunman was an employee of Walmart. Walmart has said it is "shocked at this tragic event".

We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates. — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) November 23, 2022

A report from CNN says that the gunman died as a result of "self-inflicted gunshot wound". According to law enforcement sources mentioned in the CNN report, the Walmart employee opened fire on other employees in the break room. After killing seven people, the shooter reportedly committed suicide with his own gun. Many others have been left injured as a result of the mass shooting. Five people are currently being treated at Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.

Mass shootings in the US

The Walmart shooting comes at the heels of a mass shooting incident in the US state of Colorado, where the shooter killed five people. The Colorado shooter has claimed that they are "non-binary", as per a report from CNN. Meanwhile, a BBC report has claimed that the person responsible for the Walmart shooting was the manager of the store himself. Police have only confirmed that the shooter was an employee of Walmart, who exactly is not clear yet.

Mass shootings are not a new phenomenon in the US and they are quite prevalent. The US has already witnessed more than 600 mass shootings this year, as per the Gun Violence Archive. Mass shootings are a political topic in the US because the Democrats want to impose stricter gun laws whereas Republicans believe that stricter gun laws are an attempt at undermining the second Amendment of the US constitution, which grants people the right to bear arms. Republicans have argued that guns are not the problem, it is the person who is responsible, not the weapon or tool. Virginia witnessed another mass shooting this month, at the University of Virginia.