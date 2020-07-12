Walt Disney World Makes Face Masks Compulsory As It Scheduled To Reopen On July 15

On July 11, as Florida’s Walt Disney World opened to the public for the first time in four months, Star Wars Stormtroopers and Disney’s Mickey Mouse waved at the crowd from a distance as they donned their protective face covering amid the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the US state. In a press release, earlier, the Walt Disney Co welcomed guests as it announced reopening of its popular parks at the sprawling Orlando complex, the world's most-visited theme park resort with adherence to health safety measures. Chairman of Disney's parks, experiences, and products division, Josh D'Amaro said, Disney executives felt confident that they had a responsible plan for reopening in phases during the pandemic.

This is the new world that we're operating in, and I don't see that changing anytime soon. I feel really good about our environment, D'Amaro said. We're taking this seriously.

Speaking of no hurry in the phased reopening of the parks in Florida, D’Amaro emphasized that Disneyland Shanghai opened in May, followed by the Disneyland parks in Hongkong and Tokyo in June and July. Additionally, he felt that there would be a "really good demand" for reservations in the short term and in 2021.

Magic is here. âœ¨ For more information on the phased reopening of @WaltDisneyWorld Resort theme parks, visit https://t.co/6hmd11KDDX. pic.twitter.com/qmQThtYuBP — Disney (@Disney) July 11, 2020

As we look towards reopening our domestic parks and resorts, the well-being of our guests and cast members remains a top priority. Learn about Disney Parks’ commitment to health and safety measures on the @DisneyParks Blog: https://t.co/pniCSviXOb pic.twitter.com/rgKtBUr1OK — Disney Parks News (@DisneyParksNews) July 7, 2020

While the Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios, the two other Walt Disney World parks, are scheduled to reopen on July 15, Disney assured the visitors in a press release saying, “promoting health and safety for our guests, cast members, and the larger community is a responsibility we take very seriously.” It added, “We will continue the phased reopening of Walt Disney World Resort, marking the first of our domestic theme parks to welcome guests back to the magic. While we await California guidelines for reopening Disneyland Resort and will adjust as necessary, we wanted to share more information on our approach to health and safety in the Disneyland and Walt Disney World theme parks.”

Hundreds queued ahead of reopening

In the US, as the coronavirus cases toll has hit a shocking 3,355,781, the state of Florida remains of the hardest-hit with more than 10,300 cases and 95 deaths in the past 24 hours. The reopening of the recreational Disney Parks was met with mixed reactions by the people in view of rising coronavirus cases as hundreds of people queued unable to maintain social distancing ahead of the park's reopening.

(With Inputs and Images Credit: AP)