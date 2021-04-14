'Warmest Wishes': Joe Biden Extends Greetings On Navratri And Other Festivals

Joining the ongoing festivities across South and Southeast Asia, US President Joe Biden on April 13 extended his greetings to those celebrating festivals like Navratra, Vaisakhi and Songkran. Taking to Twitter, the American leader also sent “warmest wishes” to those marking New Year this week. “Happy Bengali, Cambodian, Lao, Myanmarese, Nepali, Sinhalese, Tamil, Thai, and Vishu New Year!” he wrote.

Jill and I send our warmest wishes to the South Asian and Southeast Asian communities who are celebrating Vaisakhi, Navratri, Songkran, and the incoming New Year this week. Happy Bengali, Cambodian, Lao, Myanmarese, Nepali, Sinhalese, Tamil, Thai, and Vishu New Year! — President Biden (@POTUS) April 13, 2021

Biden enjoys great support in the Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) community. Since taking office, he has also introduced several decrees to protect the communities, especially in light of recent episodes of hate crimes in the US. Last month, Biden along with Vice President Kamala Harris made a trip to Atlanta to meet with a local leader in the aftermath of a shooting episode that left eight people dead.

Meanwhile, popular American singer, Mary Millben also had a perfect gift for the Indian communities across. The singer greeted her Indian fans all across the globe, particularly in India, by reciting Sanskrit shlokas. Mary took to Twitter and shared a video where she can be seen extending her heartfelt wishes to the Indian communities who ushered into New Year on April 13. The 39-year-old singer also showed her curiosity to learn about the traditional festival and religious observances in India. She confessed that her bond with India and its communities has increased after she started learning the Hindi language.

Chaitra Navratri and South Asian New Year

This year Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated from April 13 to April 22. Marking the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended and offered his wishes to those celebrating the festival. Prime Minister Narendra Modi further added that over the next few days the country will be celebrating several auspicious festivals. With Chaitra Navratri, India is also celebrating Gudi Padwa and the festival of Baisakhi.

Apart from Navratri, many countries in South East Asia celebrate New Year in April. As most of their calendars are influenced by the traditional Hindu calendar, their New Year is based on the northern hemisphere vernal equinox (the beginning of spring) as well as the entry of the Sun into the Aeries constellation.

Image Credits: AP/PTI/Representative Image