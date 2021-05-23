Was Harry-Meghan's Interview With Oprah Filmed At Rob Lowe's House? Actor Finally Opens Up

American actor Rob Lowe on Sunday finally opened up about the rumours that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey was shot at his house. There have been reports that the outdoor setting where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for the wide-ranging interview that gripped international attention was, in fact, Lowe’s home in California. “It is funny,” the actor told the UK broadcasters, adding that at first everybody had comprehended that the interview was shot at his friend Ted Sarandos’ house who runs Netflix. Then it turned out that the sit-in was shot “at my house,” said the actor. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into Lowe’s neighbourhood which also houses prominent celebrities like Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry.

“They [Harry and Meghan] definitely have brought a lot of attention to my sleepy little town. Let me tell you something, once the royals move into your neighborhood, the neighborhood is never going to be the same,” the American actor had told the E! Daily Pop podcast in a live-streamed conversation. But one of the main questions that have been circulating across the social media after the Royal couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey has been where was the conservation held. Many speculated that the manicured garden bore resemblance to Lowe’s abode. “Here's my thing and I have no idea: I think they just plain old shot it at Oprah's. I swear to you, and they just said it was a mystery location,” the actor said in a separate broadcast on Sunday.

Harry and Meghan interview

The internationally talked-about interview with host Oprah Winfrey featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exposed a series of shocking revelations and royal secrets to the world. The much anticipated two-hour interview initially aired on America’s east coast. The Duchess of Sussex, during the sit-in, spoke about her suicidal thoughts while being pregnant with son Archie, her depression, and other shocking experiences. The conflab left the world breathless, and proved to be a rating bonanza for the CBS network, drawing a crowds of 17 million. It scored a rating of 2.6 among the 18-49 demographic, becoming the second most-watched non-sports entertainment program in the US so far in 2021.