Washington: 3 Injured In Shooting At Nationals Parks Stadium, Investigation Underway

Three people were injured, late on Saturday, after a shooting attack outside Nationals Park in Washington DC left fans and players running to save their lives. The shooting happened during a baseball game between Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres. Later, DC Metropolitan Police revealed that two discreet vehicles were involved in a “shootout” just outside the colossal gigantic baseball stadium adding that one of the two vehicles were recovered but the other remains at large.

"MPD is responding to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SW, in which two people where shot outside of Nationals Park. This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time," the police said in a statement.

Two people, who were wounded in the shooting, were associated with the recovered vehicle and are now in the hospital being questioned by police, said Ashan Benedict, executive assistant chief of police for DC's Metropolitan Police Department. He also disclosed that both the men were known to the law enforcers. The third person who was injured in the shooting was a female fan of the Washington Nationals. While the shooting left the spectators scrambles, some fleeing their seats and others seeking shelter, police reckoned that there were no ultimate threats to the fans.

"I just want to assure the public that at no time during this incident were individuals inside the stadium attending the game in any kind of danger. This was not an active shooter incident and it's not being investigated as such. Everything took place outside the stadium," Benedict told reporters in the aftermath of the incident.

Police seek assistance

Washinton DC Police also shared pictures of a metallic grey car seeking assistance in identifying and locating the second vehicle involved in the shooting.

Game suspended

The shooting has also elicited a response from the teams playing. Washington Nationals put out a statement informing their fans that the game has been suspended due to the incident. The statement was reshared by San Diego Padres, who expressed solidarity with those affected in the incident.

