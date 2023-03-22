'Washington Can’t Make Weapons Fast Enough To Protect Allies', Claims US Congressman

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul on Tuesday, March 21 claimed that Washington cannot make new weapons fast enough to protect the US or its allies, like Taiwan. The US Congressman's remarks came after the Biden administration announced on Monday that the US will send Ukraine another $350 million in military assistance, including more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and howitzers.

Speaking to a US news network, US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul mentioned that he signed off on weapons three years ago that have yet to go into the country and that Taiwan is not prepared for this and is incapable of fighting their own war if invaded.

“When we sell an ally or somebody like Taiwan our foreign military sales, why does it take three years? Why don’t we have any weapons systems in the country right now to provide a deterrent to Chairman Xi from invading? Because, the fact is, we don’t. And I don’t think Secretary of State Antony Blinken can answer that question other than to say our defense industrial base system is broken and we can’t make these weapons fast enough,” the House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman added.

'US has no deterrence': McCaul

McCaul further stated that the US has no deterrence, in an apparent reference to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. "The US is running low on some weapons and ammunition as Washington continues to provide Kyiv with military assistance, which was ramped up after Russia launched its special operation. The Biden administration has committed more than $31.7 billion in security assistance to Kyiv since the start of the special operation. Moscow has repeatedly warned that such assistance adds to prolonging the Ukrainian conflict," suggested reports from last month as quoted in an American media outlet.

McCaul made such claims after Avril Haines, the US director of national intelligence (DNI), clarified that she does not believe Beijing will actually carry out its potential invasion of Taiwan.

“It’s not our assessment that China wants to go to war,” Haines told the House Intelligence Committee during an annual briefing on Friday on worldwide threats faced by the United States.

'An inalienable part of China’s territory': Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Describing Taiwan as an inalienable part of China’s territory, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that resolving the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese and must be decided by Chinese ourselves. Notably, China’s President Xi Jinping, for his part, pledged that the government would actively expand the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and unswervingly promote reunification with Taiwan.

Early in August 2022, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan despite protests from the Chinese government that her visit had breached the One-China principle. This further strained already tense relations between Beijing and Taipei. China criticised the visit and subsequent visits by European officials to the island as a sign of support for Taiwanese separatism and responded by launching massive military exercises in the vicinity of the area at the time in retaliation.