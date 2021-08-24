Washington Post & Food Columnist Slammed For Insulting Indian Cuisine, Forced To Apologise

Indians love their food and are proud of the traditional culinary heritage they are propagating to the world, which for the most part is similarly enamoured. However, the same thought wasn't shared by an American columnist who published an abhorrent piece in the Washington Post attacking Indian cuisine and proceeded to garner massive backlash from the Indian community across the globe. Following this, in a rare move acknowledging mainstream Indian opinion, the publication amended the piece whereas the writer issued an apology.

Washington Post slammed for Insulting Indian cuisine, updates article after severe backlash

Rubbishing the great Indian culinary heritage, American columnist Gene Weingarten in his article titled, “You can’t make me eat these foods,” gave a perspective on what foods he despises, including hazelnuts, and went on to describe Indian cuisine as “based entirely on one spice” that can knock “a vulture off a meat wagon.” Incensed by the article, Indian celebrity chefs, Indian diplomats and lovers of the Desi Indian food stormed social media, demanding an explanation by the Washington Post, a publication that has come to fashion itself as bastion of India-baiting. However, this time, hours after the social media uproar on the article, the Washington Post edited the article and clarified the error.

In the Washington Post column, Gene had written, “If you think Indian curries taste like something that could knock a vulture off a meat wagon, you do not like Indian food. I don’t get it, as a culinary principle,” he added. “It is as though the French passed a law requiring every dish to be slathered in smashed, pureed snails. (I’d personally have no problem with that, but you might, and I would sympathize),” the ignoramus wrote.



Criticizing Warner on his views, top celebrity chef Padma Lakshmi came down heavily on the Washinton Post on Twitter, where she also inferred a racist or xenophobe connotation.

What in the white nonsense™️ is this? pic.twitter.com/ciPed2v5EK — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 23, 2021

In another tweet, she added, “On behalf of 1.3 billion people, kindly f**k off.” She said the writer needed “an education on spices, flavour, and taste,” and offered up her book The Encyclopedia of Spices and Herbs in another tweet.

On behalf of 1.3 billion people, kindly f**k off https://t.co/sXfHG1LeoC — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 23, 2021

Following Padma Lakshmi, the Indian-origin celebs abroad reacted strongly against it and some even called Gene’s views racial banter.

.@geneweingarten thinks Indian food is terrible because it is entirely based on one spice. Which is basically the opposite of the truth. pic.twitter.com/sumaGpOBl4 — Anand Giridharadas @ The.Ink (@AnandWrites) August 23, 2021

Interested in Indian cooking? One thing to note is that to us, curry is not just anything. It’s a plant, leaves. Secondly, if there is one unifying ingredient, I’d probably say ghee, also called thoupe or clarified butter. Third, everyone’s spice dhabas look very different! pic.twitter.com/obKNgX5zZp — Angilee Shah (@angshah) August 23, 2021

You don’t like a cuisine? Fine. But it’s so weird to feel defiantly proud of not liking a cuisine. You can quietly not like something too — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 23, 2021

Even Columbus knew it was more than one spice — Meena Harris (@meena) August 24, 2021

Sorry, I am not having dinner with this guy https://t.co/xe24a52QZj — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) August 23, 2021

Washington Post updates article, now calls Indian cuisine 'vastly diverse'; author apologizes

After facing huge criticism, the Washington Post on Monday retracted the original post and updated the column. “A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Indian cuisine is based on one spice, curry and that Indian food is made up only of curries, types of stew. In fact, India’s vastly diverse cuisines use many spice blends and include many other types of dishes. The article has been corrected.”

Washington Post columnist Gene Weingarten also apologised on Twitter, claiming that he did not want to be "insulting." People, on the other hand, were not impressed by his defence.

Image: Twitter/ @PadmaLakshmi