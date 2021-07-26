Washington Post Reporter Files Suit Against Paper, Top Execs Over Alleged Discrimination

Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez has sued the publication for allegedly discriminating against her for being a sexual assault survivor. The reporter has leveled a series of sensational allegations against the newspaper claiming that she has been "banned" from covering stories on the 'MeToo movement' after she accused a Los Angeles Times reporter of sexual assault. The politics reporter is suing the newspaper along with several leaders of the Washington Post including one recently retired executive editor Marty Baron.

Allegations against Washington Post

According to Felicia Sonmez, she had issued a statement in September 2018 on the resignation of a Los Angeles Times journalist who she had accused of sexually assaulting her in China. Even though the reporter had denied the allegations claiming that whatever transpired between the two was consensual, he was asked to leave by his publication.

Meanwhile, Sonmez was strongly discouraged by her editors at Washington Post from making public comments to the press about what had happened. She claims that this happened during the first wave of the 'MeToo movement' in the US. The Post allegedly even stopped her from making any references to the incident on social media.

Later on, the reporter alleged that she was prevented from covering stories such as 'Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh', the then-Supreme Court nominee This was later extended to any stories of sexual assault, and she was taken off several reports that she wanted to work on.

The Post’s managing editor, told her she had “taken a side on the issue” of sexual assault by talking about her own experience publicly, while Steven Ginsburg, the Post’s national editor, told her that “it would present `the appearance of a conflict of interest'” for her to report on sexual misconduct, a report in Associated Press revealed.

In January 2020, she was sent on leave after she tweeted a link to a story about a 2003 rape allegation against Kobe Bryant hours after he died in the plane crash. The ban against her was lifted in March 2021, the day after a Politico story about the Post’s coverage ban and Sonmez’s criticism of how editors had not supported her surfaced.

In her suit against Washington Post, Felicia Sonmez has alleged that she suffered "humiliation and emotional distress" because of the prolonged discriminatory conduct against her. She has also claimed that the newspaper's conduct violated the D.C. Human Rights Act.

(With Agency Inputs)