Washington To Expand Military Presence In Contested South China Sea, Beijing Cries Fowl

According to Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the president of the Philippines, the United States plans to erect four new military installations "scattered" throughout the nation. According to RT, he stated that at least one plant would be situated close to a disputed island chain that China and numerous other countries have claimed.

The Filipino president provided more information about the new sites, which were first announced as part of the Expanded Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with Washington, in a statement to the media on Wednesday, as reported by RT. Yet he insisted that he would withhold their precise location until the US and another country made a public statement.

“There are four extra sites scattered around the Philippines – there are some in the north, there are some around Palawan, there is some further south,” he said, adding that the sites will aid in the defence of Luzon, the largest island in the nation.

The contested Spratly archipelago, also known by a number of other local names in the South China Sea, is located about 200 miles (320 kilometres) east of Palawan, one of the westernmost districts of the Philippines. China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and the Philippines are among the six nations that have staked claims to portions of the small island chain, but US officials have repeatedly rejected Beijing's claims as "unlawful."

United States' long-standing 'strategic ambiguity' stance towards Taiwan

Given its vicinity to the autonomous island, which China views as part of its national sovereignty, American bases on Luzon are likely to be constructed with Taiwan in its eye. President Joe Biden deviated from Washington's long-standing "strategic ambiguity" stance towards Taipei by clearly declaring that the American military would defend Taiwan in the case of a Chinese assault.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin contended that military ties and cooperation between nations should be “conducive to regional peace and stability and not targeted at or harmful to the interests of any third party,” when questioned about the objectives of the proposed outposts during a press briefing on Wednesday.

“The US side, out of selfish interests, remains trapped in a zero-sum mentality and keeps increasing military deployment in the Asia-Pacific,” he said, adding that “Regional countries need to remain vigilant and avoid being coerced or used by the US,” RT reported.

'Complex' and 'unpredictable' security climate: President Marcos

Nevertheless, without going into further detail, President Marcos warned of a "complex" and "unpredictable" security climate in the area, noting that he was aware of an "emerging threat" that would necessitate "adjustments in our strategy."

The US was initially allowed to build five military bases around the Philippines under the 2014 EDCA, but the agreement has lately been expanded to include four more "strategic" locations. Washington has already invested $82 million in the first five buildings and is still building sites that will eventually serve as the site of rotating army deployments.