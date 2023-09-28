'Wasn't Born Rich': AOC Blasts Musk For Saying She's 'not Smart' Over US Migrant Crisis

Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Tesla CEO Elon Musk after the billionaire insulted her intelligence when she gave her take on the migrant crisis. Earlier this week, Musk reignited his old feud with the Democratic leader by calling her “not that smart”. The X owner made these remarks after AOC claimed that New York City’s migrant crisis paled in comparison to the number of people who came to the US through Ellis Island more than a “century ago”. Reacting to Musk’s comment, AOC gave her credentials noting that she “wasn’t born rich”.

“I wasn’t born rich and became the youngest woman in American history to be elected to Congress,” AOC wrote on X. “Then I investigated Cohen, authored the largest FEMA funeral assistance program in history and led the creation of a US Climate Corps to create tens of thousands of new jobs. Stay mad,” she added. Musk and AOC are known for sparring frequently online. Earlier this month, AOC repeated her pledge to trade in her Tesla for an electric vehicle produced by union labour. Her attempt to play down the migrant crisis was lambasted by netizens including Musk.

How did it all start?

The saga started after AOC compared New York’s migrant crisis to the migrant crisis of Ellis Island. “The numbers — when it comes to people coming to New York City today — are nothing, I’m telling you, nothing, compared to the daily amounts of people that we saw coming in through Ellis Island in the first half of [last] century,” AOC said in a video she shared on Instagram. Soon after she shared the video, her post was criticised by many. “Girl math is saying immigrants coming legally through Ellis Island is the same as 3 million undocumented migrants pouring through our border and costing NYC $1,000,000,000 to house migrants for free in hotels,” a conservative commentator wrote on X. Musk responded to the tweet made by the user and decided to take a jab at the congresswoman. “She’s just not that smart,” the billionaire replied.

She’s just not that smart — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 27, 2023

Both Musk and AOC had multiple social media wars in the past. Last year, AOC took a jab at Musk saying “some billionaire with an ego problem”. The mogul responded to the jibe and wrote “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy.” Shooting back at Musk, AOC said she was talking about Meta CEO Zuckerberg. “I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok,” AOC remarked before deleting the response a minute later, The New York Post reported. Since April 2022, over 116,000 undocumented migrants crossed the Mexican borders and arrived in New York City. While nearly half of them are being housed in the city’s shelter system, most of the asylum seekers are staying at local hotels.