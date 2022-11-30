Watch: 40 Million People In US South Face 'high Risk' Of Severe Tornadoes & Thunderstorms

The Southern states of the United States of America are witnessing torrential weather as parts of the Mississippi Valley and Alabama are being warned of a ‘rare’ tornado outbreak. The Weather event is expected to occur on Tuesday overnight. According to Sputnik, US meteorologists earlier warned that the risk of the weather outbreak moving in the Northwest of the Pacific is expected to bring severe weather to the region. As per the National Weather Service, the most extreme risks are forecasted in the regions of Mississippi and Alabama.

Citing a state advisory, Sputnik reported that the parameters appear to be favorable for “strong and long-tracked tornadoes” in the afternoon and early evening. As of now, two twisters have been confirmed in Mississippi.

Tornado warned storm about to cross the Mississippi River north of Vicksburg, MS #MSwx pic.twitter.com/na0CPisbkj — Landon Moeller (@landon_wx) November 30, 2022

Tornado earlier near Bay Springs, MS as seen from Interstate 59. Thankfully we didn't discover damage requiring our equipment. Continuing NE to monitor developing supercells into AL. #mswx pic.twitter.com/BtKQgvNep1 — Sirens Project, Inc. (@sirensproject) November 30, 2022

You know to take shelter immediately if your area receives a Tornado Warning. But what makes a good shelter? Take the time now to figure out your options and make sure you’re #WeatherReady https://t.co/TcEWxVed18 pic.twitter.com/nLvUYNC1ng — National Weather Service (@NWS) November 29, 2022

Logans birthday tor!!#Wxtwitter #storms #tornado pic.twitter.com/uAayP5VTmN — Out Off The Trail (@OutOffTheTrail) November 30, 2022

The storm that is blasting the region of Mississippi and Alabama is expected to turn from the mid-Mississippi Valley towards the US northeast by Sunday. According to AP, more than 25 million people are at risk of getting affected by the storm system. The National Weather Service has received reports of property damage near the Columbus area.

Earlier, the NWS received reports of people trapped at a grocery store in Caledonia, Mississippi. However, The Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director, Cindy Lawrence told WTVA-TV that people inside the grocery store “made it out safely”. The Public schools in the regions have been closed early as well.

Reports of property damage near Columbus were received by the NWS, as per Lance Perrilloux, a forecaster with the agency. Heavy rainfall and hail as big as tennis balls were also possible as forecasters stated the weather outbreak was expected to continue into Wednesday.