Watch: Barack Obama Pauses Speech After 4-year-old Child Interrupts With A Strong Message

Former US President Barack Obama headed to Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday to campaign for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Addressing an excited crowd, the 61-year-old spoke about the accomplishments of Democrats and took digs at Republican Herschel Walker, before he was interrupted by a child in the audience.

In various clips shared online, Obama paused his lengthy speech to bring all eyes on a four-year-old in the crowd who said, “We have got the power.” Repeating it, Obama said: "You say, we have got the power,” while lauding the child for the powerful message.

“That's a four-year-old here. He is only four and he is making sense. If they didn't get tired, you can't get tired,” the former president told the crowd. “When again and again you serve up bald-faced lies, that says something about the kind of person you are and the kind of leader you would be if elected to the United States Senate,” he added.

Obama closing his speech:



“We will be setting an example for a 4 year old right here…They’re watching now to see if we’re gonna get tired, and I’m gonna tell them right now, ‘we’re not gonna be tired.’” #TeamWarnock pic.twitter.com/fbUNmd2vJo — Adam Smith (@AdamJSmithGA) December 2, 2022

Obama urges crowd in Georgia to turn out at the polls

Obama touched upon various points during his speech, including the importance of turning out at the polls and why Georgia’s Tuesday runoff is crucial even though the Senate majority has already been decided. "Some folks are asking, 'Well, if Democrats already have control of the Senate, why does this matter? What is the difference between 50 and 51?' The answer is a lot," he said at the rally, according to ABC News.

"Let me break it down for you: An extra senator gives Democrats more breathing room on important bills. It prevents one person from holding up everything. The biggest reason 51 is better than 50 because it means Rev. Warnock will keep representing you in Washington," Obama said while urging the crowd to support Warnock, and ultimately, the Democrats.

Watch the video of the rally here.