Watch: Biden Dodges Questions On US' Silicon Valley Bank Meltdown; Saunters Out Of Room

US President Joe Biden addressed a press briefing to provide reassurance following the meltdown of Silicon Valley Bank, but refused to answer any follow-up questions that were asked by curious reporters from across the room who wanted to know how exactly the US government plans to ensure that the collapse would not create a domino effect.

Biden concluded his speech by vowing to maintain "a resilient banking system and protect our historic economic recovery." A reporter present in the room quickly asked, "President, what do you know right now about why this happened? And can you assure Americans that there won't be a ripple effect?"

Dodging the question, Biden proceeded to make a slow wandering exit and closed the room's door as journalists continued asking "Will other banks fail, Mr President." A clip of the incident has gone viral on Twitter, amassing over 5.6 million views and more than 1,200 comments.

Biden paying no heed to questions sparked a wave of ridicule online, with one user sarcastically stating 'That's reassuring." "He had to go to the Mens Room. Wrong door. Got lost," another user quipped. “I’m sorry I can’t take any questions right now I have to go write up a plan that will send another quadrillion dollars to Ukraine," a third user mockingly said.

"Can you assure Americans that there won't be a ripple effect? Do you expect other banks to fail?"



BIDEN: *shuts door* pic.twitter.com/CNuUhPbJAi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 13, 2023

Biden leaves media briefing mid-way

While the incident might be perceived as hilarious, it isn't the first time that Biden has walked away from burning questions. Just last month, a reporter asked him if his "ability to deal with China" had been "compromised by your family’s business relationships in China." In response, Biden chuckled and said "Give me a break, man."

When another journalist asked him if he would like to say anything to critics who have slammed him for overreacting to the Chinese spy balloon debacle, Biden said, "You can come to my office and ask a question where we have more polite people," before strutting away.