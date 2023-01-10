Watch: Biden Keeps Mum On Question About Discovery Of Classified Docs At Private Office

US President Joe Biden opted to remain tight-lipped on Tuesday as curious reporters asked him about the classified documents from his vice presidency that were discovered at his old private office, Sputnik reported. A video shared by Republican-operated RNC Research account on Twitter displays a silent Biden looking down as the press gets escorted out of a room.

The clip shows the US president sitting next to Secretary State Antony Blinken, who appears hesitant as a reporter asks a question about the classified documents. “As the press is herded out of the room, a reporter asks Biden: "Any response to the discovery of classified documents at your office?" Biden does not answer,” reads the caption of the video.

The clip has garnered over 81,000 views and multiple comments. Responding to it, one Twitter user wrote, “lol, Blinken with the classic 'Deep State Stare.” Another user added, “deer in the headlights look on all their faces!!! PRICELESS.” Earlier on Monday, around 10 classified documents were found by Biden’s attorneys at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a think-tank founded by Biden in 2018.

Biden's classified document discovery rings a bell to Mar-a-Lago raid

Biden’s detractors have called him out for being involved in a similar situation that he condemned his predecessor Donald Trump for, when the FBI rated the ex-president’s Florida estate in 2022 at the behest of Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland. The raid aimed to look for classified material that Trump was allegedly in possession of even after he left the presidential office.

During the search, federal agents stopped Trump’s lawyers from entering the mansion and allegedly went through his wife Melania Trump’s underclothes. After the recent discovery of the documents found at Biden’s old private office, newly-elected US House of Representatives speaker Kevin McCarthy said that it was "very concerning." "He [Biden] has had these classified, and what has he said about the other president with classified documents?" McCarthy asked.