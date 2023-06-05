WATCH: Capitol Police Interrupts Children's Choir Singing US National Anthem; GOP Reacts

A video of a children’s choir singing the US National Anthem inside the US Capitol building went viral on Saturday for all the wrong reasons. A South Carolina-based children's choir was stopped by a capitol police officer from singing the American national anthem inside the US Capitol. The video went viral instantly and also garnered attention from Republican House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Rushingbrook Children's Choir were singing the National Anthem in the Capitol and was stopped by Capitol police. They were told that "certain Capitol police said it might offend someone/cause issues,” the US representative wrote on Twitter on Friday (local time). “The National Anthem sung by children is not offensive, it’s needed more,” she further added in the tweet and shared the video of the whole ordeal. According to The New York Post, the Capitol Police stated that the incident actually happened on May 26. The singers were from Rushingbrook Children's Choir from Greenville, South Carolina.

— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 2, 2023

In the statement, the police also gave a reason why they stopped the performance mid-way. The police stated that they were under the impression that the singing group did not have adequate permission to perform inside the government building. They insisted that they “were not aware that the Speaker’s Office had approved this performance”. However, the choir director David Rasbach had a different story to tell.

The choir director expresses shock

Recalling how things went down, Rasbach stated that he was shocked by the whole ordeal. “I was shocked, I was dismayed, I was stunned,” Rasbach told The Daily Signal. “I couldn’t believe that was happening, that they would stop the national anthem, of all songs,” he added. Rasbach made it clear that he secured permission to perform, from three Congressional officers. Rasbach went on to claim that the police deployed in the area considered it a “demonstration”.

"When they stopped us and I walked over to the Capitol Police I said, 'Why are you stopping us?'" Rasbach said. "They said, 'Because this is considered a demonstration and we don't allow demonstrations in the Capitol,’” he added. Just like Marjorie Taylor Greene, several other Republican leaders also criticised the Capitol police for interrupting the performance.

These children were welcomed by my office because your Capitol is back open, particularly for school groups. @RepTimmons, @RepJoeWilson, & @RepRussellFry, and I look forward to… — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) June 2, 2023

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also addressed the issue in a tweet in which he tagged the House representatives who gave Rasbach permission for the performance. “Just learned kids were interrupted while singing our National Anthem at the Capitol. Unacceptable,” McCarthy wrote on Twitter. “These children were welcomed by my office because your Capitol is back open, particularly for school groups. @RepTimmons, @RepJoeWilson, & @RepRussellFry, and I look forward to having them back to perform in the halls of Congress,” he further added. The US Capitol Hill have been in the middle of the political slugfest between the Republican and Democrats. The monument witnessed the devastating Capitol riots and since then the security in the area has become more stringent.