WATCH: Donald Trump Collaborates With Jan 6 Prisoners On New Song Call 'Justice For All'

Former US President Donald Trump collaborated with a group of individuals who were jailed for their alleged role in the January 6 capitol riots on a song called “Justice for All”. The song was released on Thursday on all streaming services and has managed to shock people across the country, Forbes reported. The track involves the former US President reciting the “Pledge of Allegiance” in the backdrop of the national anthem of the United States, “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

According to Forbes, the song was performed by the twice impeached former US President, along with a group of 20 inmates. The group call themselves “J6 Prison Choir” and is housed at a jail in the country’s national capital, Washington DC.

The profits of the song are slated to benefit the families of people who were incarcerated following the 2021 capitol riots that left five people dead. The music video of the song which is already garnering a lot of attention will debut on Friday on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast. The song came after the US Department of Justice told an appeals court that the former President can be sued if his speech incited the Capitol riots, The New York Times reported. The song also came in the midst of Trump’s full-blown presidential campaign as he eyes to take over the office of the President all over again, after winning the 2024 US presidential race. According to Forbes, the former US President recorded the song from Mar-a-Lago and the inmates recorded it over the phone about a month ago.

No immunity for Trump

On Thursday, the Justice Department told a federal appeals court that it should disregard the claims made by the Former President that he is “absolutely immune from being sued over the Jan 6 riots”. The declaration by the Department came after some Members of Congress and Capitol Police officers have filed a lawsuit against Trump for inciting the attack by delivering a fiery speech and attempting to overturn the 2020 US Presidential elections. According to The New York Times, in a 23-page briefing, the Justice Department urged the court to proceed with the lawsuit.

“Speaking to the public on matters of public concern is a traditional function of the presidency, and the outer perimeter of the president’s office includes a vast realm of such speech,” the brief said, as per the report by The New York Times. “But that traditional function is one of public communication. It does not include incitement of imminent private violence of the sort the district court found that plaintiffs’ complaints have plausibly alleged here.” the US department added in the brief. If the apex court sides with the DOJ, it can mount another set of legal battles for the former US President to fight. The Department of Justice is already scrutinising Trump’s involvement in the riots after Jan 6. The House Committee recommended four criminal charges that can be pursued against Trump. In the midst of all the chaos, the release of the song and Trump’s overall nonchalant attitude over the capitol riots have made matters even worse for the Mar-a-Lago chief as he pursues his 2024 campaign for president.