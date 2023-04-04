WATCH: Donald Trump Gives Wave And A Fist Pump Before Heading Into The Courthouse

Former US President Donald Trump reached New York’s lower Manhattan court to surrender on Tuesday. As of now, it isn’t clear if he will have to pose for a mug shot. Some have argued that a mug shot would be unnecessary as Trump’s face is well known. The visual of Donald Trump heading to the courthouse is quite remarkable. Another issue on which people are paying attention is whether he will be handcuffed or not.

Trump is currently making his way to the 15th floor of the Manhattan courthouse. As he arrived at the courthouse, Trump waved his hand whilst gazing at the onlookers. US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said that the case against Trump is rooted in politics. Reports from the New York Times indicate that Trump travelled to the court alone. The only people accompanying him were members of the secret service.

Trump gives everyone a wave and a fist pump before heading into the courthouse

Specific casea against Trump still remain a mystery

As the day began, there was some confusion over the fact if an image of the former President inside the court room will be made public. According to Robert Boyce of ABC news, still cameras will be allowed inside the courtroom before the proceedings began. The specific charges lodged against former President Donald Trump in a grand jury indictment last week will remain under seal until he makes an appearance before state Supreme Court Judge Juan M. Merchan, who is presiding over the case. Mr. Trump arrived at the courthouse on Hogan Place at approximately 1:24 p.m. via motorcade from Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, where he had spent the previous night. He used a private elevator that is typically reserved for judges and the district attorney to gain entry through a special door.

Moments before departing for Lower Manhattan to appear before Judge Juan M. Merchan, former President Donald Trump shared a post on Truth Social, stating his disbelief and labeling the experience as "surreal." Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan had been his residence the previous evening. As news of Trump's surrender became public, hundreds of onlookers - supporters, critics, and the simply curious - converged on the courthouse in Manhattan, where a pro-Trump rally had already taken place earlier in the day. The 76-year-old former president has repeatedly denounced both the indictment and Alvin L. Bragg, the district attorney, whom he has accused of conducting a "political witch hunt." Many high-profile Republican leaders, including several of Trump's potential rivals for the 2024 presidential nomination, have echoed this allegation.