WATCH: GOP Hopeful Ramaswamy Gears Up For First Republican Debate With Shirtless Tennis

GOP Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy prepared for the upcoming Republican presidential debate with a three-hour tennis session. He shared a video of his intense practice session on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the video Ramaswamy can be seen shirtess. The Republican presidential debate is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (local time). While ex-US President Donald Trump has already tapped out of the battleground, the debate will feature other GOP presidential candidates including Ramaswamy, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, ex-US Vice President Mike Pence, etc.

“Three hours of solid debate prep this morning,” Ramaswamy wrote on X, sharing the video of his practice session. In the span of a few months, Ramaswamy who is touted as the dark horse in the race, has managed to gain significant popularity. A poll conducted by Emerson College tied him with Ron DeSantis in the second spot among the Republican candidates. Meanwhile, in a subsequent post, Ramaswamy went on to invite Tennis star Novak Djokovic for a game.

.@PatrickMcEnroe looking forward to our matchup next month at the Open. Let’s invite @DjokerNole if he’s down. Still need to prep for the September debate. https://t.co/jkrCU17sCN — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 21, 2023

Trump skips the debate

On Sunday, Trump confirmed that he will be skipping the Republican presidential debate. “The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!,” he wrote on TruthSocial.

Hours before Trump’s proclamation, Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), told Fox News that she hope that Trump takes part in the debate since it is important for the people of America to hear from all the candidates. "I think it's so important that the American people hear from all the candidates," she noted. Earlier this month, the former President refused the pledge from the Republican National Committee. The pledge asks the candidate to support the Republican presidential nominee.