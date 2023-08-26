WATCH Out Of Control US Pilot Attacking Parking Lot Barrier With An Axe At Denver Airport

In a bizarre incident, a US pilot who was stuck in a long queue of cars and was unable to exit the parking lot resorted to wielding an axe and damaging the parking lot barrier in frustration. The United Airlines pilot, who was at his “breaking point,” launched repeated blows at the car park railing at the Denver International Airport. He indulged in an altercation with at least two employees who attempted to stop him from damaging the parking arm.

The 63-year-old pilot identified as Kenneth Henderson Jones was detained for causing damage worth an estimated $700 with the axe that he fetched from the trunk of his car. He relinquished the weapon shortly before he was arrested on the scene. He was charged with misdemeanour criminal mischief. While he was released from custody on the same day by the police, he was asked to appear in court on September 25, according to reports. Denver police reportedly said that the pilot told them, "he just hit his breaking point."

Apparently this United Airlines pilot was having a bad day at Denver International Airport 👀 pic.twitter.com/uY3yHwSKaQ — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) August 18, 2023

Struck parking lot barrier 23 times

The footage of the incident that went viral on Twitter, has attracted widespread reactions from members of the public. In the video, the pilot is seen making his way to the exit gates before swinging the axe angrily at the parking barrier. He struck the bar at least 23 times. Officers said that he wanted to “get rid of issues for everyone waiting” at the Denver International Airport parking lot. His car was parked on a spot that was beyond at least six queues of parked motorcades. As an airport employee attempted to take the axe off his hands, the pilot scuffled and pushed him, prompting one other employee to intervene.

Administrators at the Denver Airport labelled the wrestling as a "physical struggle" to snatch the axe from the pilot. Some reports suggest that there has been an existing issue with the airport's parking lot which has cars parked without the correct permits on all three exits. Public records show that Jones was certified and licensed to fly larger commercial jets, including the Boeing 757 and Boeing 767. A spokesperson for United Airlines told The Independent outlet that the pilot has been “removed from the schedule and is on leave while United conducts an internal investigation”.