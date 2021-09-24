Last Updated:

WATCH: PM Modi And US President Joe Biden Share Warm Embrace As India-US Renew Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held his first-ever in-person bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu

Image: ANI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi & US President Joe Biden shared a warm handshake and embrace as they met at the White House, as India and America flagged off a 'new chapter' and resolved to deepen their ties. Prior to the meeting, Biden via his Twitter wrote that he was looking forward to strengthening ties with India. He wrote, "This morning I’m hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for a bilateral meeting. I look forward to strengthening the deep ties between our two nations, working to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, and tackling everything from COVID-19 to climate change."  PM Modi's three-day visit to the United States is his first official visit to the country since Biden took the office.

PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden

Visuals from the White House showed US President Joe Biden giving a warm welcome to PM Modi as the latter entered the Oval Office. President Joe Biden and PM Modi were seen shaking hands and sharing a hug as they commenced the bilateral meeting. 

PM Modi earlier during his opening remarks thanked Biden for the warm welcome, "I would like to thank you for the warm welcome. I recall our interactions in 2014 and 2016. That time you had shared your vision for ties between India and the United States. I am glad to see you are working to realise this vision." 

PM Modi meets Kamala Harris

PM Modi met US Vice President Kamala Harris earlier on Thursday. The two leaders issued a joint statement following their meeting. The statement read-

"President Biden and yourself (Kamala Harris) took up US leadership in very challenging times. However, within a short time, you have had many achievements on your credit. US has taken very important initiative in terms of tackling climate change and COVID."

"I look forward how our nation can work together to face challenges together and turn these challenges into opportunities. Thank you for the heartwarming welcome," US VP Kamala Harris said. 

PM Modi via his Twitter wrote that Harris' feat was a 'historical one'. "Glad to have met@VP @KamalaHarris. Her feat has inspired the entire world. We talked about multiple subjects that will further cement the India-USA friendship, which is based on shared values and cultural linkages."

(Image: ANI)

