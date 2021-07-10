Watch: Richard Branson Posts 1988 Interview Clip Of Him Saying 'would Love To Go To Space'

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson recently shared a video from an interview he gave in 1988 providing insight into his decades-long dream of travelling to space. The British-American spaceflight company put together by Branson will be launching the first crewed flight to the edge of space with the UK billionaire, two pilots and three other specialists to the edge of space where the crew will experience a few minutes before landing back on Earth. However, through the throwback video that Branson shared on July 8 on Twitter, it became more evident that for how long the idea of reaching the space has been on his mind.

The clip is from 1988’s BBC Saturday morning children’s show ‘Going Live!’ presented by Phillip Schofield. At the time, Branson went as a special guest on the show and is seen answering a phone call of a child who called the Virgin Galactic founder about his future plans to become an astronaut. While the kid asked if Branson had “ever thought about going into space,” the billionaire replied, “I'd love to go into space, in fact, I can think of nothing nicer, in fact, I think I'll go Sunday.” In 1988, Branson had already bagged immense success with Virgin Records and Virgin Atlantic.

Further, Branson went on to tell the called, “When you see those magnificent pictures in space and incredible views, there could be nothing nicer. If you're building a spacecraft, I'd love to come with you on it.” He said that it was that 1988 call that led him registering the name Virgin Galactic the next day and inspired the journey that he embarked upon in the following days. The spaceflight company was eventually founded in 2004. Now, on July 11, Virgin Galactic will send Branson and five others to space.



Branson not afraid of the upcoming spaceflight

As Virgin Galactic finalises plans to send him and five others on a test flight to the edge of space on July 11, Branson said “every bit about it is a pinch-me moment.” In a separate interview, the British billionaire said that his wife may be nervous about the historic launch but he himself was not least bit afraid. On July 6, while talking to Spaceport America near the remote town of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, Branson said, “I've been looking forward to this for 17 years.”

He also revealed that the pre-flight preparations of his launch only fuel the excitement before Sunday’s milestone that also comes just one week before Branson’s 71st birthday. Virgin Galactic has announced that the launch of its VSS Unity rocket plane over the desert and will also mark the space tourism company’s fourth crewed test mission beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

Notably, it would be the first to carry a full complement of space travellers consisting of Branson, two pilots along with three other mission specialists. Unity will be launched at an altitude of around 50,000 feet from a Virgin Galactic plane then lift off its own rocket power to the edge of space. The crew would also experience nearly four minutes of weightlessness before beginning their descent back to Earth.

IMAGE: AP/Twitter