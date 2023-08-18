WATCH: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Shares Video Marking His First 100 Days In India

Marking a significant milestone, Eric Garcetti, the United States (US) Ambassador to India, has successfully completed his first 100 days in this prominent diplomatic role. Since assuming office on May 11, 2023, Ambassador Garcetti has been actively engaging in a wide range of diplomatic, economic, and cultural endeavors, further strengthening the ties between the United States and India.

The US ambassador on Friday shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a caption that said, "Celebrating 100 incredible days as the US Ambassador to India! During my #First100Days, I have explored 12 Indian states & UTs, savored 200+ delicious Indian dishes, and connected with amazing people. Thank you for the deep friendship and the warm welcome. I am excited to elevate #USIndia relations during my tenure!"

Garcetti's never give up attitude

Eric Garcetti's unwavering determination has been a defining trait in his journey. Selected as the US ambassador nominee by US President Joe Biden in July 2021, he demonstrated remarkable patience, awaiting his confirmation hearing for six months until it took place in December that year.

As days stretched into weeks, and weeks into months, and then an entire year passed, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, responsible for approving US State Department appointments of significant seniority, held onto his nomination without progress. Nevertheless, Garcetti stood resolute, refusing to withdraw his nomination despite the challenges that some nominees have faced when pushed against the wall.

Throughout this time, both the Biden administration and the White House remained steadfast in their support for Garcetti. In January this year, with the commencement of the new Congress term, his nomination was resubmitted to the Senate. It was only in March, almost two years after his initial nomination, that he finally received clearance and confirmation for the esteemed role of US ambassador to India.