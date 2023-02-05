Watch: US' Mount Washington Shivers In Biting Cold As Temperature Goes As Low As 110 Deg

The mighty Mount Washington located in the US state of New Hampshire witnessed a record-breaking wind chill as the temperature in the region went below 110 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the New York Post, the American mountain felt more like Mars, recording the coldest wind chill ever recorded in the United States of America. According to the Mount Washington Observatory, the wind speed in the region was averaging over 100 miles per hour. The region is known for having some of the world’s worst weather.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service-Cleveland, took to Twitter, to share a video of the heavy winds in the region. “This is EXTREME WEATHER! Right now Mount Washington is living up to the reputation of having the worse weather in the world. INSANE conditions Temp -42° F, Wind Chill -101° F, Wind Gusts 127 mph! From the summit cam 230-240pm. #OHwx #PAwx,” NWS Cleveland wrote on Twitter. The extreme weather conditions are being compared to Mars since the temperature on the red planet is as low as minus 105 degrees according to NASA.

The situation is worse than in 1934

According to the National Weather Service, the coldest air temperature ever recorded by Mount Washington was -45 degrees Fahrenheit back in 1934. According to the New York Post, staffers at the observatory have warned about other deadly conditions in the region. “I want to emphasize the danger of this cold,” wrote, Mount Washington weather observer Alexis George. “In these brutally cold conditions, the risk of hypothermia and frostbite will be exponential,” she added. “Even small mistakes can prove deadly, with a simple slip or fogged goggles leading to a potentially life-threatening situation. In this type of weather, rescue services will have a difficult time responding to any emergency effectively,” Alexis warned.