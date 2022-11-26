Watch | US Police Pulls A Man Off Subway Tracks Moments Before Train Arrives

Being at the right place and at the right time can save someone's life. On Thursday, a good samaritan and US NYPD officers rescued a man from subway tracks moments before the train arrived.

The body cam video of the whole ordeal was shared by the official Twitter handle of Keechant Sewell, Commissioner of the city of New York. According to CNN, the two US police officers were from the NYPD’s 25th Precinct, the officers were in the middle of a platform inspection. The tragedy was averted at the Lexington Avenue Subway station.

Sharing the whole ordeal on Twitter, Commissioner Sewell wrote, “The heroics of NY’s Finest always amazes me. For the @NYPD25Pct officers who rescued a man from an oncoming train after he accidentally fell on the subway tracks yesterday in Manhattan — courage is second nature. Join me in saluting these great cops!”. The tweet has received over one thousand likes with netizens appreciating the efforts of the Samaritans and the cops.

The heroics of NY’s Finest always amazes me. For the @NYPD25Pct officers who rescued a man from an oncoming train after he accidentally fell on the subway tracks yesterday in Manhattan — the courage is second nature. Join me in saluting these great cops! pic.twitter.com/hOo9aVp9tK — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) November 25, 2022

The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition

The bodycam video shows that a man falls on the subway tracks and lost consciousness. The police department told CNN that the commuters informed the officers about a man had fallen on the train track of another platform. In the video, the officer can be seen rushing to the man’s aid, the video showed another man on the tracks helping the fallen individual. With the help of other commuters, the officers were able to move the man from the tracks and onto the platform moments before the train enters the platform.

The NYPD said that the officers were “able to use his prior medical training to render aid to the aided male while awaiting the response of medical personnel.” CNN reported that the emergency medical services responded and took the man to a local hospital in stable condition. The police told CNN that no severe injuries were reported and the man had minor injuries to his hand and back.