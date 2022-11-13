WATCH | US President Mixes Names Once Again; Thanks Colombia Instead Of Cambodia

The President of the United States, Joe Biden has again made headlines for mixing names. On Saturday, Biden unintentionally praised Colombia for hosting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting rather than Cambodia. According to the Fox News report, US President Biden referred to Cambodia, which is hosting the ASEAN meeting, twice as Colombia, when he made his opening remarks at the event.

The US President told the leaders, “It was an honor to host at the White House in May, and now that we are back together in Cambodia”, he later added, “I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made. I want to thank the prime minister for Colombia's leadership as ASEAN chair."

🇺🇸🇰🇭🇨🇴At the ASEAN meeting,Joe Biden called Cambodia "Colombia" pic.twitter.com/HRkw7sXeKk — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) November 12, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the ASEAN summit has been taking place in Cambodia, where the president was speaking. Further, this summit is chaired by Hun Sen, the Prime Minister of Cambodia.

Joe Biden on ASEAN summit

This gaffe was similar to one he made earlier, shortly before leaving for the summit when he incorrectly told the press that he was "heading over to Colombia."

According to the Anadolu Agency report, the 25th ASEAN Plus Three — China, Japan, as well as South Korea — summit began on Saturday, November 12, in the capital of Cambodia, Phnom Penh. The leaders of the ASEAN nations are in attendance, as well as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The United States' commitment to free, ethical, and fair commerce in the Indo-Pacific was a major topic of Biden's speech. The People's Republic of China was not specifically mentioned in his speech, but he emphasized the necessity for "cooperation" and adherence to international law, Fox News reported.

In the meantime, this is not the first time US President Biden has received criticism on social media. Earlier, while hosting a Diwali celebration at the White House on October 24, President Joe Biden attracted backlash for pronouncing the name of the new British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, incorrectly. The US President Biden used the Diwali celebration as a chance to send his best wishes and congratulate UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on his "groundbreaking achievement" of being the first premier of Indian descent.

The US President said at the White House that "Rashid Sanook" is "now the prime minister" of the United Kingdom after Sunak was appointed to 10 Downing Street. Rishi Sunak's name was called "Rashid Sanook" by Biden.

(Image: AP)