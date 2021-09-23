Watch Video Of Orphaned Cheetah Cub Being Raised By Zoo Staff, Netizens React

A video of a cheetah cub has been doing rounds on the internet which was uploaded by Smithsonian's National Zoo on their official Instagram handle. The clip depicts the organization's animal care team raising the small animal. They also included a description caption with the video.

They went on to describe the cub's situation in the following lines. According to the description, the male cheetah baby is being hand-reared by animal care specialists at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute (SCBI) for several weeks before being placed with a foster cheetah mother at another zoo. The cub was born September 16 as part of a litter of three to Sukiri, a 7-year-old female; keepers say the cub is strong, active, talkative, and eats well. Animal care staff at SCBI's veterinary hospital are working around the clock to feed the cub every 2 to 3 1/2 hours. The cub is being given a formula that has been successfully used to hand-raise cheetah cubs at other zoos.

Netizens react to adorable video

Since its release, the video has garnered thousands of views, and the figures are only going up. The share has also garnered a variety of comments. An Instagram user wrote, "His name should be 'Little Fighter'." Another said, “That. Little. Nose.” "Brave little one. Keep us posted please," said the third.

