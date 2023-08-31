WATCH | Weak Tornado In South Carolina's Goose Creek Sends Car Flying

At least two people sustained injuries on Wednesday, August 30 as a brief, weak tornado in Goose Creek, South Carolina flipped a Honda Accord car and sent it flying on the road. The vehicle was driving on the US 52 motorway just before 2:30 p.m. when a powerful gust of wind swept the car off the wheels and sent it spiralling into the air, leaving the drivers trailing behind astonished. The gusts of winds flipped the car during what the US National Weather Service suggested was "a weak tornado."

The dramatic footage, now viral on social media, depicted one of the twin tornadoes passing through intersection of Camelot Driver and South Goose Creek Boulevard around 12:22 p.m. The storms touched down in Goose Creek shortly after Hurricane Idalia weakened. In the viral video, swirling wind upends the Sedan, tossing it into the air like a toy. As the black coloured vehicle is winging midair, the front bumper momentarily stands, flipping the car back on the road.

Two individuals who were apparently inside the motorcade during the incident were taken to the hospital, Goose Creek Police Department told Nexstar’s WCBD. The car crashed into the road on the driver's side leaving the other drivers behind on the road bewildered. In the visuals, it can be seen that the vehicle sustained tremendous damages. Berkeley County’s Emergency Manager and the National Weather Service were reported saying that the car came under the direct impact of the tornado.

⚠️ INSANE Footage from Goose Creek South Carolina of car getting tossed by a tornado spawned by Hurricane Idalia‼️#HurricaneIdalia #Idalia pic.twitter.com/fRHRobXdsK — Cinema Shogun (@CinemaShogun) August 31, 2023

Car flipped over at the intersection of Camelot Driver and South Goose Creek Boulevard by the tornado. Credit: Twitter/@t0mk0pca

'We were sitting right here, looking out the window': Eyewitness gives account

An employee at a nearby Stokes Kia described the shocking scene in front of Infinger Furniture as the powerful storm swept through the highway. “Jason and I were sitting right here – we were looking out the window," John Schinkle was reported saying. "It was raining pretty hard, the top of the tree line out there you could actually see the movement of the trees bending and spiraling went around the building and went across 52 and picked up a car over there and spun it around and dropped it almost on another car,” he added.

“All these windows, all these doors opened. The pressure inside the building actually came out. We tried to keep the door shut; Jason was trying to pull the door shut, and he couldn’t do it. And he’s a big guy,” Schinkle continued. The latter stated that the incident occurred as Hurricane Idalia headed towards Lowcountry.