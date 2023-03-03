'We Condemn Any Form Of Violence, Extremism': US' Firm Response To Attack On Hindu Temples

Keeping its point very firmly, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said that the United States condemns all forms of extremism and violence.

The American political advisor further stressed that religious pluralism is one of the core values of the US and that “Washington condemns any movement that seeks to carry out acts with a different vision.”

“We condemn any form of violence, we condemn the threat of violence, any form of violence, extremism. This is a country that has always had at its core key values, one of those is religious pluralism, tolerance for people of all faiths or no faith that is a principle that we uphold and respect. We condemn any individual or movement that seeks to carry out and acts with a different vision,” said Price responding to a question on Khalistani elements' threat to Hindus and attacks on Hindu Temples.

Series of attack on Hindu temples

Notably, earlier in January, a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, was vandalised with anti-India graffiti, triggering outrage in the Indian community.

Condemning the vandalism at the Gauri Shankar Mandir, the Indian Consulate General in Toronto said that the act has “deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada.”

“The Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has condemned the vandalism and the Canadian authorities are investigating the incident,” he added.

It is pertinent to note that in the month of January, multiple Hindu temples were purportedly destroyed by anti-Indian extremists in different parts of Australia.

On January 23, a Hindu Temple was reportedly vandalized with anti-India graffiti in Melbourne’s Albert Park.

The incident comes days after Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Australia’s Carrum Downs was vandalised with anti-Hindu graffiti.