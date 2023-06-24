Dance To Diljit, Fit Through Yoga: Antony Blinken Dwells On Depth Of India-US Relations

An the State luncheon event in Washington D.C., the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said America dances to the tunes of Diljit Dosanjh. Dosanjh is an Indian singer who mainly produces Punjabi songs which are popular across the world. Blinken was addressing the delegates of both India and the United States in the presence of US Vice President Kamala Harris and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the event Blinken, Modi and Harris shared their thoughts about the growing US-India ties.

Speaking at the event, the Secretary of State said, “India is a part of our daily lives, here in the US, India is part of our daily lives. We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri's novels over samosas. We laugh at the comedies of Mindy Kaling. We dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. And yes Mr. Prime Minister I can say this from personal experience, we keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy doing yoga. The United States is endlessly enriched by our thriving Indian diaspora. Doctors, teachers, engineers, business-leaders, public servants almost all of them were at White House lawns yesterday to greet you,”

"Whether we call it the American dream or Indian dream...our people believe profoundly in opportunity. No matter who we are or where we come from, we can make something more of ourselves...," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as he raised a toast "to the shared hopes of the US and India"

#WATCH | US Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the luncheon hosted by the US State Department in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/bs9jVQmK2M — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

Highlighting the deepening partnership of India and USA, Blinken said, “Over the past several decades the United States and India have been advancing the vision of greater interdependence, brought closer by administration of different parties in both of our countries. Having worked for President Biden for over 20 years, I know that his belief in this partnership is long standing. And his commitment to delivering on his promise is unwavering. And during the last two and half years we have transformed the relationship between our countries. We are working closely together on more issues than ever before from semiconductors to space to energy to education. The energy, ambition and potential of our cooperation is boundless.”

Kamala Harris thanks PM Modi for Artemis Accords

US Vice President Kamala Harris thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's decision to join the Artemis Accords. On June 22, PM Modi made the announcement.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris after raising the toast said, “As I travel the world as Vice-President, I've seen the impact, India's global impact. In South East Asia, India-made vaccines saved lives. In the African continent, India's long-standing partnerships support prosperity and security. Through the Indo-Pacific, India helps promote a free and open region.”

#WATCH | As I travel the world as Vice-President, I've seen the impact India's global impact. In South East Asia, India-made vaccines saved lives. In the African continent, India's long-standing partnerships support prosperity and security. Through the Indo-Pacific, India helps… pic.twitter.com/fYPHi0ZJgK — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

PM Modi, remembering his visit to the US in 2014, said at the State Luncheon in Washington D.C, “In 2014 during my visit to the US, President Biden who was at the US State Dept at the time defined India-US friendship as "A promise over the horizon." In the last 9 years, we have taken a long & beautiful journey together in areas of defence, emerging technologies & trade. We are progressing as we work in the frameworks of Quad and I2U2. India and US can be seen working together,”

This event is part of the last leg of PM Modi’s three-day-long state visit to the United States at the invitation of the US President Joe Biden. A day before commencing his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the Guiness World record winning Yoga event at the UN Headquarters on International Day of Yoga.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi met senior chairmen and CEOs from the US and India at the White House.

#WATCH | PM Modi and US President Joe Biden address the CEOs at the Hi-Tech Handshake event at the White House pic.twitter.com/h0wQFUswtm — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

There were several notable people in attendance, including Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha and True Beacon, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.