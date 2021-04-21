'We Got Justice': Floyd's Family Celebrates Verdict, Says 'We're Able To Breathe Again'

“Today, we are able to breathe again,” said Philonise Floyd, the younger brother of 46-year-old African American George Floyd who lost his life last year due to police brutality as the former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on Tuesday. Chauvin on April 20 was found guilty of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on a 46-year-old’s neck in May 2020. The footage of the gruesome confrontation had triggered a fresh wave of Black Lives Matter protests across the globe which further led to a furious reexamination of racism and police authority.

As the handcuffed former Minneapolis police officer was led immediately away to remain jailed for decades, members of George Floyd’s family shed tears while expressing their feelings in front of the world. While Philonise said he finally took a breath of relief, Floyd family’s attorney, Benjamin Crump said that they were leaving the court with the reassurance “that America is a better country.”

The verdict declared Chauvin guilty as charged on all counts marking an across-the-board victory for all supporters of Floyd. The court’s ruling set off a feeling mixed with exhilaration and sorrow across the city. As per the Associated Press report, hundreds of people celebrated the ruling by flooding the streets in Minneapolis and drivers also blared their horns in happiness.

In the joyous, emotional press conference of Floyd’s family, Philonise also said, "Today, we are able to breathe again...Justice for George means freedom for all.” As soon as Floyd’s relatives entered the room, his supporters chanted, “Say his name! George Floyd!”

The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd’s death in May 2020 began on March 29. Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck reportedly for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, as the Black man laid face-down in handcuffs. The dramatic arrest triggered anti-racism protests which in the United States, became one of the largest civil rights movements since the 1960s.

Due to the COVID-19 facemask, Chauvin’s reaction was obscured. His bail was immediately revoked. While the most serious charge against him carried up to 40 years in prison, sentencing will start in two months. Defence attorney Eric Nelson followed Chauvin out of the room without any comment. Meanwhile, Crump said, “We frame this moment for all of us, not just for George Floyd...This is a victory for those who champion humanity over inhumanity, those who champion justice over injustice, those who champion morals over immorality.”

GUILTY! Painfully earned justice has finally arrived for George Floyd’s family. This verdict is a turning point in history and sends a clear message on the need for accountability of law enforcement. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America! — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 20, 2021

‘Verdict is a step forward’ says Biden

US President Joe Biden on April 20 also welcomed the verdict and called it a “step forward.” He also said that Floyd’s death was “a murder in full light of day, and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world” to see systemic racism among authorities. However, he further warned, “It’s not enough. We can’t stop here. We’re going to deliver real change and reform. We can and we must do more to reduce the likelihood that tragedies like this will ever happen again.”

Today, a jury in Minnesota found former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd.



The verdict is a step forward.



And while nothing can ever bring George Floyd back, this can be a giant step forward on the march towards justice in America. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 20, 2021

Others including former US President Barack Obama, American presenter Oprah Winfrey among many other influential personalities, lauded the Tuesday ruling that marks one of the most significant victories in America’s fight against racism.

Image credits: AP