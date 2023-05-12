‘We Have Important Partnership’: US Response To PM Modi's Visit On June 22

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to make a state visit to the US on June 22 following an invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Vedant Patel said that the country is looking forward to the Indian Prime Minister’s visit.

Highlighting the relationship between the US and India, Patel said, “We very much look forward to hosting PM Modi and members of the Indian government. We have an important partnership with India and we look forward to continuing to take steps to deepen that. This state visit will be an immense opportunity to talk about a number of shared priorities.”

“We have an important partnership with India and we look forward to continuing to take steps to deepen it,” the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State said, adding, “PM Modi’s next state visit will be an immense opportunity to talk about a number of shared priorities, including addressing the climate crisis, addressing trade issues, deepening our security cooperation, and a number of other areas as well.”

PM Modi to visit US on June 22

As per the government’s statement, PM Modi will make a visit to the United States on June 22 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. The US President and the First Lady are also likely to host a state dinner for the Indian Prime Minister.

"President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, 2023," the White House statement read.

The last meeting between President Biden and PM Modi took place in Indonesia, where the two leaders discussed close cooperation in future-oriented sectors such as critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, and artificial intelligence. The two sides also held talks on topical global and regional developments.

(With inputs from ANI)