'We Have Lot To Fear For Reelection Of Trump': US Ex-Defense Secy's Warning For 2024 Polls

Ex-US President Donald Trump, the orchestrator of the January 6, 2021, storming of the US Capitol, is the "Founding Fathers’ worst nightmare," Clinton-era ex-Defense Secretary of the US, William Cohen, said on Thursday in a televised interview with the American broadcaster CNN. Commenting on the prospect of the re-election of the former US President, Cohen said, Trump is a man “who has no moral character, has no general understanding of the rule of law or respect for the rule of law.”

The former US defense secretary underscored that there's 'a lot of fear with a possible reelection or election of Donald Trump to the White House in 2024'.

Cohen was weighing in on the response of the profile of the outgoing Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley by The Atlantic. Milley warned that if the ex-US President is elected to the White House, he’d “start throwing people in jail, and I’d be at the top of the list.” Cohen was asked if he believed that such a threat holds any ground. To this, he responded, that Republican leader Trump "will do what he says." He [Trump] has no respect for the rule of law. He does not believe the law applies to him and anything he might do," Cohen went on to add.

We're standing on the abyss of the destruction of our democracy: Cohen

In January 2021, as Trump sought to overturn the elections, Cohen had warned that the US is “standing on the abyss of the destruction of our democracy." In an interview with CNN, the defense secretary lambasted the Republican leader for hurling baseless claims of fraud and pressurizing the election officials. "This bodes not well for the United States, because we’re standing on the abyss of the destruction of our democracy. And so we have to come back to the key principles. You have to have truth in every facet of our lives. And when you don’t, you will not have the trust of the people,” Cohen told the American broadcaster.

As Trump provoked the MAGA supporters to halt the certification of the Electoral College vote, Cohen said that America was witnessing the “persistence of [Trump's] corruption. This is not something new. This is how he has operated during most of his lifetime,” He labelled Trump's conduct as “not surprising, as stunning as it may be," adding that the then-US President was “engaging in an overt act of criminal misconduct.”