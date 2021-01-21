'We Look Forward To Working With President': India's Envoy To US Congratulates Joe Biden

Following the 59th inaugural ceremony of US President Joe Biden, India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu who also attended the event at the US Capitol said that he is ‘looking forward’ to work with the Biden and vice president Kamala Harris administration.

On January 20, after the historic inauguration of the 46th US President and the first woman vice president in American history, Sandhu said that Biden’s ‘own commitment’ to the India-US relationship in previous political roles such as Vice president and Senator will be the ‘guiding light’. The Indian envoy also noted the shared values of democracy, pluralism and the rule of law between India and United States and said that they “ provide a firm foundation for a vibrant partnership in the days ahead.”

“We look forward to working with President Biden's administration in deepening our comprehensive global strategic partnership in a range of areas," Sandhu said.

"President Biden's own commitment to this relationship in his previous roles as Vice President and Senator will be a guiding light," he added.

Further, on attending the ceremony at the US Capitol, India’s Ambassador to the US said, “It was an honour to represent India at the inaugural ceremony of the 46th President of the United States Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) sent congratulatory tweets today to the President and the Vice President on the assumption of office.”

Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS at the Capitol to attend 59th Presidential Inauguration - Oath of Office Ceremony of US President-elect Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. & Vice President-elect Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/8eRZ4IB71q — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) January 20, 2021

Read - Joe Biden's Inauguration Was Predicted By 'The Simpsons' Fourteen Years Ago

Read - Dalai Lama Congratulates US President Joe Biden

PM Modi congratulates Biden, Harris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Joe Biden on being sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States of America and wished him a successful term. Pm Modi also expressed his desire to work with Biden on elevating the India-US strategic partnership. Further PM Modi also congratulated Kamala Harris as she was sworn-in as the 49th Vice President of the United States by calling it a historic occasion. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he is 'looking forward to interacting with her to make India-USA relations more robust'.

My best wishes for a successful term in leading USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

Congratulations to @KamalaHarris on being sworn-in as @VP. It is a historic occasion. Looking forward to interacting with her to make India-USA relations more robust. The India-USA partnership is beneficial for our planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

Read - 'Will Fire You On The Spot': Biden Tells Staff Members To Treat Colleagues With Respect

Read - Indian-American Lawmakers Say Biden, Harris Will Heal America

