We Love India, Nobody Is Interested In Khalistan: US-based Sikh Businessman Sant Chatwal

Sant Singh Chatwal, a prominent Indian-American businessman based in New York, spoke out about the unwavering love and loyalty of Sikhs towards India. He emphatically stated that over 99 per cent of Sikhs have a deep affection for their homeland and rejected any notion of widespread support for Khalistan, emphasising that extremist elements discussing this issue have never set foot in Punjab.

"There's hardly anybody who's supporting Khalistan...There's some sort of big miscommunication going on...We all Sikhs, everybody, more than 99 per cent, we love India. India is our country... Nobody's interested in Khalistan," Chatwal told ANI.

Chatwal, who has been residing in the United States for over five decades, expressed his clear stance on the issue, asserting that the number of people supporting Khalistan in the US is exceedingly low. “I am very clear that there are very, very less people over here (supporting Khalistan). I don't know who's funding them, they have never been to Punjab. I am proud to be a Sikh. I am in this country for more than 50 years," he said.

#WATCH | New York: On India-Canada row and on Khalistani extremism, Indian-American businessman Sant Singh Chatwal says, "I'm very clear that there are very, very less people over here. I don't know who's funding them...I'm proud to be a Sikh...The leadership of PM Modi has done… pic.twitter.com/HCdHCNZdyf — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2023

PM Modi has done a great job: Sant Singh Chatwal

The prominent businessman also lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the pride Sikhs feel in the steps he has taken to benefit the community. "India under the leadership of PM Modi has done a great job. He opened the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikhs. He has done a lot for the Sikhs,” Chatwal remarked.

"Even with PM Modi being there, we are very proud of what he has done for Sikhs. I am openly saying, there is hardly anybody who's supporting Khalistan... I am afraid to say the people who are talking about Khalistan, have never been to Punjab. I don’t know what they are thinking about it, they are very less. Whether they are in Canada, or in America, there is no one to support them,” he said.

Addressing the Khalistan issue and the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada following the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Chatwal said, "This has become a political tension between the two countries and there's some sort of big miscommunication going on."

Chatwal stressed the prominence of Sikhs in India, highlighting their contributions to various prestigious positions within the country. "Sikhs are in very prominent positions in India. We have a Sikh as one of the ministers, Hardeep Singh Puri. Sikh ambassador Sandhu sahab (Indian envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu) is in Washington, DC,” he said.

He expressed the unity and affection of the Sikh community in North America towards India. "We love India, we visit India. In India, Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, and Giani Zail Singh was the President for five years. We have the Army chief, Air Force chief, Navy chief…in very prominent positions," Chatwal said.

(With inputs from ANI)