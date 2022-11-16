'We Need Bold Ambitions & Daring Dreams': Here's What Trump's 2024 Campaign Will Focus On

Former US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, did not let his record of being impeached twice, dull his elaborate speech about joining the 2024 presidential race. For many, Trump’s speech on Tuesday rang a bell to his 2016 campaign, where he similarly labeled America as a nation with multiple failures.

"America's comeback starts right now. We have always known that this was not the end; it was only the beginning of our fight to rescue the American dream. In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” he said as he began the speech.

Trump’s address at Mar-a-Lago was packed with big promises and exaggerated digs at incumbent president Joe Biden. Without shedding much light on how he plans to eradicate the issues America faces, Trump vaguely said that his political campaign focuses on “development, bold ideas, and daring dreams, we need daring dreams.”

Trump makes big promises in his presidential bid speech

He also vowed to swiftly tackle the soaring inflation. “With victory, we will again build the greatest economy ever. It will take place quickly,” he said. Stating that he “never wants to be a critic,” Trump went on to claim that incumbent president Joe Biden has led to the downfall of the country. “Gas prices have reached their highest levels, and Biden has surrendered our energy independence,” he said.

The former president then went on to promise “low taxes and fair trade,” while emphasising that “economic security is national security.” He further highlighted that “this will not be my campaign, this will be our campaign,” while revealing that he is running for president in 2024 because “we have not seen the full glory of this country yet.” “This campaign will be about issues, vision and success, and we will not stop, we will not quit, until we’ve achieved the highest goals and made our country greater than it has ever been before,” he said.