We Should Be Heard: Marianne Williamson Lambasts DNC For Their 'blind' Support To Biden

Self-help author and White House Hopeful Marianne Williamson lambasted the Democratic National Committee for their 'blind' support to US President Joe Biden. On Monday, the Democratic leader accused the committee of flouting 'democratic principle' by blatantly supporting Biden in the 2024 race to the White House. The White House hopeful is making her second straight bid for the Democratic ticket for the presidential nomination. Meanwhile, the 80-year-old US President has also decided to run for the White House again.

"I don’t think it’s good for democracy. I think it’s very important that the Democratic electorate get a chance to weigh in. I look at the campaign season as a long job interview process and the voters should have a chance to interview all of the candidates for the job and that does include the president," Williamson said on Monday during an interview with Fox News Digital. The remarks from the self-proclaimed spiritual guru came months after it was reported in April that the party has “no plans to sponsor primary debates”, Washington Post reported. However, the decision by the party is supported by history. No incumbent president has engaged in a primary debate in modern times. When asked about this, Williamson pointed out the polls that show how many of the Democratic electorate are not comfortable with Biden continuing for another term, due to his age, Fox News reported.

‘We should be heard’: Williamson

During the Fox News interview, Williamson insisted that the Democratic leaders who are running against Biden should get a chance to be heard. Currently, the Democratic race includes Williamson, and Robert Kennedy Jr, the nephew of former President John F Kennedy. "It’s just against democratic principles. Those of us that are running should be heard. And it’s not even just what we deserve — those of us that are running. It’s what the people deserve. It’s what the voters deserve," Williamson insisted. When it comes to the race to the White House, Williamson has a chance to gain ground in states like Iowa and New Hampshire for the Democratic ticket.

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign is reportedly indicating that the president won’t be listed in both Iowa and New Hampshire as the DNC voted to move ahead of Iowa as the first-in-the-nation Democratic primary. Williamson reacted to the change and said that the electorate might not do what the party says. “The American people are a pesky group — aren’t we? So it’s pretty typically traditionally American to not like that kind of manipulation. To not like that kind of control,” she said. “So, I’m not surprised that these states are saying ‘Wait a minute, we’re not going to just do what the DNC says.’ There’s something bigger at stake here than what the DNC wants and that’s the democratic process itself,” she added. When it comes to where the candidates stand, the US President is still a frontrunner in the Democratic Primary Polls. According to the poll conducted by Fox News, Williamson stands at 10 per cent with Kennedy at 17 per cent and the president at 64 per cent. However, Biden’s age has attracted concerns among the Democratic electorate.